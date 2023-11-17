Day 2 of the high school football state semifinals runs five games deep and at least 12 hours long and winds through four classes. Preparation is necessary.

Let David La Vaque and Jim Paulsen, Star Tribune reporters who make an annual competition of picking football winners, take you through the day.

On Thursday's games, David went 3-1, Jim 2-2. A single game separates them this season: Jim is 38-14, David 37-15.

The picks and analysis on Friday's games at U.S. Bank Stadium:

CLASS 2A

Jackson County Central Huskies (11-0) vs. Barnesville Trojans (12-0), 9 a.m.

Jim says: Jackson County Central delivered an unexpected 41-0 walloping to Caledonia in the quarterfinals and can shut teams down, allowing just 73 points this season. I'm leaning Huskies in the rematch. The pick: Jackson County Central 32, Barnesville 24

David says: This is a rematch of the 2022 Class 2A semifinals, which Barnesville won 41-12 en route to its first state title. The Trojans run the always-tough-to-stop Power-T offense and do it with speed, averaging 46.6 points. But JCC's redemption is in the air. The pick: Jackson County Central 28, Barnesville 21

Cannon Falls Bombers (10-2) vs. Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles (11-0), 11:30 a.m.

Jim says: Is anyone playing better than Eden Valley-Watkins right now? The Eagles were explosive in routing Moose Lake-Willow River 60-0 in the quarterfinals, when dual-threat QB Nolan Geislinger put up 472 yards of total offense. No disrespect to Cannon Falls, but Eden Valley-Watkins has the look of a Prep Bowl team. The pick: Eden Valley-Watkins 44, Cannon Falls 24

David says: EV-W coach Adam Tri told Jay Caldwell of WJON radio the Eagles "put a lot of work in throughout the season, starting in the summertime. The kids do a great job buying in." And he raved about his offensive line for helping Geislinger dazzle defenses: Sonnie DeHeer, Dylan Geislinger, Anthony Fink, Mitchell Lipinski, Noah Stommes and Dylan Walz. The pick: Eden Valley-Watkins 31, Cannon Falls 14

CLASS 5A

St. Thomas Academy Cadets (9-2) vs. Alexandria Cardinals (11-0), 2 p.m.

Jim says: Everything was working for Alexandria in its 38-14 victory over Rogers in the quarterfinals, from kicker Daniel Jackson hitting a 52-yard field goal (what?) to a 35-point second-half blitz. But the Cardinals have yet to experience a running back like St. Thomas Academy's Savion Hart (2,189 yards, 34 TDs). The pick: St. Thomas Academy 37, Alexandria 30

David says: Don't sleep on St. Thomas Academy's defense either, Jim. The Cadets are balanced, fast and arrive at the ball in a bad mood. Defensive end/linebacker Teddy Knapp is among the ruckus-bringers. And teammates Cade Caruso and Hank Steveken have no qualms about throwing their weight around. The pick: St. Thomas Academy 27, Alexandria 21

CLASS 4A

Hutchinson Tigers (9-2) vs. North Branch Vikings (10-1), 4:30 p.m.

Jim says: Hutchinson's season took off when the Tigers began handing the ball to versatile junior Nathan Thode, who began the fall as a wide receiver. North Branch is making its second straight tournament appearance but first trip to U.S. Bank Stadium, where Hutchinson has nearly yearly reservations. Experience matters. The pick: Hutchinson 40, North Branch 14

David says: Hutchinson got beat in the Prep Bowl last year, so there is hope for North Branch. And there's a lot to like about the Vikings' style. Their T-formation offense typically moves the chains and shortens the game. Running back Tyler Minke and fellow junior Jakob Robillard, the quarterback, can challenge defenses. The pick: Hutchinson 32, North Branch 10

CLASS 6A

Edina Hornets (8-3) vs. Eden Prairie Eagles (11-0), 7:30 p.m.

Jim says: Can anyone slow Eden Prairie's roll? Edina is a much different team than the one the Eagles thumped 36-14 in Week 2. Hornets running back John Warpinski has emerged as one of the metro's top runners with seven straight 100-yard-plus games. The Hornets have plenty of weapons in the passing game, too, but Eden Prairie's march to the Prep Bowl seems inevitable. The pick: Eden Prairie 29, Edina 14

David says: Eden Prairie possesses the ball on offense for an average of 32 minutes — that is 67 % of a high school football game. Opponents are put under crazy pressure knowing they must find a way to force turnovers and convert those giveaways into points. The problem is, the Eagles rarely beat themselves by putting the ball on the turf. The pick: Eden Prairie 27, Edina 13