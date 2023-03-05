The members of the Eden Prairie's 200-yard freestyle relay team looked up at the video board once the anchor swimmers touched the wall. Seeing the results of their victory by two hundredths of a second over Edina, the Eagles erupted into euphoria.

"That was the most insane race I have ever seen in my career," Eden Prairie senior Luke Hogue said. "I've been at national meets, but that was my favorite race I've ever watched, by far."

It was the second of the three relays Eden Prairie won as it led the Class 2A meet from start to finish and took its first boys swimming and diving team state championship since 2016, and seventh overall, Saturday evening at Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center on the University of Minnesota campus.

The Eagles finished with 263.5 points, ahead of four-time defending champion Edina's 219. Prior Lake took third with 194 points. The win came on the heels of a good section meet, said Eagles coach Kelly Boston.

"We came out to this meet thinking we could win it," Boston said. "Then last night, Edina had a really good prelims and put us in a hole a little bit."

It marked the first time Eden Prairie swept the relays, Boston said, and they racked up points in all but two events. Logue won the 200 individual medley and the 100 backstroke for the third consecutive year, along with starting the 200 medley relay and anchoring the 400 freestyle relay.

Freshman wins his first two titles, diving champ repeats

Freshman Micah Davis of team TCRB (Tech Cathedral Rocori Becker) touched the wall just ahead of defending champ Grant Wodny, a Duluth East senior, to win the 200 freestyle title with a time of 1:37.68 to Wodny's 1:37.72. Davis said he was behind in the last 25 yards.

"Just put my head down and went," Davis said. "And then saw the board. Didn't even think I won it when I hit the wall, but saw the board and turned out I did by four one-hundredths."

Davis doubled up with a win in the 100 butterfly.

Lucas Gerten, a Rosemount sophomore and leader after the preliminaries, became a back-to-back Class 2A diving champion with his 480.60 score.