Breck/Blake tied a record set in the 1950s on Saturday when it won its seventh consecutive boys swimming and diving state championship.

Rochester won seven state titles in a row in 1953-59.

Breck/Blake swept the three relays and won six individual events in dominating the Class 1A competition at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center on the University of Minnesota campus.

Breck/Blake scored points in all 12 events, winning nine of them, and scored 408 points. St. Thomas Academy came in second with 204 points and Orono third with 167.