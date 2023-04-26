Benilde-St. Margaret's, the undefeated Class 2A champion in boys lacrosse last season, is at it again in 2023. But there's a test ahead.

The Red Knights (4-0) are No. 1 in the rankings of the Minnesota State High School Boys Lacrosse Coaches Association. The evidence in their favor: an average victory margin of nearly 10 goals per game. More evidence is seen in Benilde-St. Margaret's 16-4 victory over Eastview/Apple Valley, 5-1 and ranked sixth in Class 2A.

Not far down the rankings is the next challenge for the Red Knights: a game at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at No. 3 Prior Lake, whose 0-1 record reflects a loss to No. 4 Shakopee (5-0).

Benilde-St. Margaret's and Prior Lake were the finalists the past four times the state tournament was held. Benilde-St. Margaret's won in 2022 and 2021, Prior Lake in 2018 and 2019. No tournament was played in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The latest rankings, released Monday, included no changes among the top four teams. Lakeville North (4-0) moved into the rankings at No. 5.

Rosemount, 2-2 and ranked eighth, is the only team in the top 10 with two losses, and a study of the Irish's schedule reveals why: The losses were to Lakeville North and No. 10 Edina (2-0). No. 8 Wayzata (4-0) is next on the Irish schedule, Saturday at Rosemount.

State rankings

Released April 24 by the Minnesota State High School Boys Lacrosse Coaches Association