Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Gift this Article Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Tap the bookmark to save this article.

It's far too early to make any serious determination about a softball season barely underway, but the early returns show that the preseason presumption that Rosemount was the big-school behemoth was spot on.

The Irish have won their first seven games, scoring at least 10 runs in each. Senior first baseman Paige Zender started slugging from the get-go, hitting home runs in the first two games, and already has a metro-leading five homers. Of Rosemount's eight players with double figures in at-bats, seven are hitting .500 or better. They've been so dominant that pitcher Jessa Snippes, who started all seven games, has not yet had to throw a full seven innings.

Softball Metro Top 10

1. Rosemount (7-0): Can anyone stop the Rosemount machine? The Irish are averaging 12.4 runs per game.

2. Stillwater (6-0): The Ponies already have notable victories over Suburban East rivals White Bear Lake, Cretin-Derham Hall and Forest Lake.

3. Eden Prairie (4-1): Eagles will be tested with five games in six days this week: three vs. Lake Conference foes and the finale hosting top 2A team Le Sueur-Henderson.

4. Park of Cottage Grove (5-1): Wolfpack get a rematch with Forest Lake, whom they beat 2-1 Wednesday.

5. Maple Grove (4-1): Star pitcher Madison Wilhm hasn't pitched in a week and will be ready for rival Centennial on Tuesday.

6. Forest Lake (3-2): Rangers' back-to-back one-run losses to Stillwater and Park of Cottage Grove were simply a hiccup.

7. Hopkins (2-2): Royals led Rosemount 2-1 last week until they gave up 11 to the the Irish in the fifth.

8. New Prague (3A, 4-1): Strong start for the pitching-deep Trojans.

9. Centennial (3-1): Cougars and pitcher Riley O'Connell have given up runs in bunches, 17 in four games.

10. (tie) White Bear Lake (3-2): The Bears offense has yet to catch up with the talents of pitcher Chloe Barber.

Others worthy of consideration: Bloomington Jefferson (3-1), North St. Paul (3-0), Chaska (2-1), Le Sueur-Henderson (2A, 3-1), Belle Plaine (2A, 3-1), Randolph (1A, 3-0), West Lutheran (1A, 3-0).