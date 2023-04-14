The lockers gave it away: Apple Valley boys track coach Zack Roble was timing his athletes in a school hallway.
Jerry Holt, Star Tribune
The lockers gave it away: Apple Valley boys track coach Zack Roble was timing his athletes in a school hallway.

Scoggins: High school spring sports clash with lingering winter weather

March 31
The annual issue is even more of an inconvenience this year because the cold is lingering and snow levels have been historic.
Maple Grove’s Audrey Mlekoday found room to run against Centennial on Thursday at Maple Grove, and Anna Jarpey worked to close the gap. Maple Grove

The lacrosse list: 20 metro boys and girls players you should know

11:41am
Change starts on the sidelines, where both defending state champions will have new coaches. On the field, here are 10 boys and 10 girls to know about, as well as two games involving finalists in last year's state tournaments.
Richlu Tudee of Champlin Park and Jordyn Borsch of Maple Grove each won two sprint state titles last season.

High school track: 10 athletes to watch, 2 meets not to miss

April 13
Two elite sprinters from 2022 are back for an encore and a college-bound soccer goalie is looking for her third state discus title. Our look at the best and fastest — and two big meets where the elites are set to compete.
Kathryn VanArragon of Blaine and Reese McCauley of Simley have three state titles between them.

High school golf preview: Friends, rivals set to battle for state title

April 12
Kathryn VanArragon and Reese McCauley won the past two Class 3A girls championships and plan to play college golf right nearby.
Eden Prairie players took the positions usually held by major leaguers when they played for a state championship in 2010 at Target Field, the first ye

Target Field to host four prep baseball games after Twins games

April 11
The first is Wednesday, pitting Minneapolis schools Roosevelt and Edison after the Twins play the White Sox. The games are fundraisers for the schools participating.