Scoggins: High school spring sports clash with lingering winter weather
The annual issue is even more of an inconvenience this year because the cold is lingering and snow levels have been historic.
The lacrosse list: 20 metro boys and girls players you should know
Change starts on the sidelines, where both defending state champions will have new coaches. On the field, here are 10 boys and 10 girls to know about, as well as two games involving finalists in last year's state tournaments.
High school track: 10 athletes to watch, 2 meets not to miss
Two elite sprinters from 2022 are back for an encore and a college-bound soccer goalie is looking for her third state discus title. Our look at the best and fastest — and two big meets where the elites are set to compete.
High school golf preview: Friends, rivals set to battle for state title
Kathryn VanArragon and Reese McCauley won the past two Class 3A girls championships and plan to play college golf right nearby.
Target Field to host four prep baseball games after Twins games
The first is Wednesday, pitting Minneapolis schools Roosevelt and Edison after the Twins play the White Sox. The games are fundraisers for the schools participating.
