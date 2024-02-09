Perhaps the best (and last) chance for No. 1 Minnetonka to suffer a loss this season happens when the Skippers head to Edina at 2 p.m. Saturday. Not that we're rooting against 'Tonka. Just pointing out the weight of Saturday's showdown. After all, the second-ranked Hornets ended No. 3 Wayzata's unbeaten run.

The Class 1A field appears to have stabilized. Only one team fell out of the top 10 this week.

Here are the top 10 in each class in the Let's Play Hockey rankings:

Class 2A

1. Minnetonka (19-0-2); 2. Edina (18-2-1); 3. Wayzata (17-2-2); 4. Chanhassen (17-4); 5. Benilde-St. Margaret's (17-4-1); 6. Maple Grove (16-5); 7. Shakopee (18-3-1); 8. Centennial (14-5-2); 9. Eden Prairie (14-6-1); 10. St. Thomas Academy (14-6-2).

Class 1A

1. Warroad (18-4); 2. Hermantown (13-7-2); 3. St. Cloud Cathedral (18-4-1); 4. East Grand Forks (15-7-1); 5. Orono (14-7); 6. Northfield (17-2-2); 7. Monticello (17-3-1); 8. Mahtomedi (11-11); 9. Delano (13-8-1); 10. Hibbing/Chisholm (16-7).