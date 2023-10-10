The first day of high school basketball practice, Nov. 13, is a little more than a month away, but basketball players are also preparing for college.
Let's take a look at college choices by Minnesota's top boys basketball players, presented as the 2023-24 Dream Team and 15 other highly regarded players.
The Dream Team, as chosen by Star Tribune reporter Ron Haggstrom, includes a player who has picked the Gophers, one who has selected Wisconsin, one headed farther out of state and two, a senior and a sophomore, yet to make a decision.
A sophomore on the Dream Team indicates there's youth coming up through the ranks, and the rest of the list enforces that. Also clear on the list: The talent isn't coming from the paint. There's not a center among the top 20.
2023-24 Dream Team and their college plans
Isaac Asuma, Cherry, 6-3 guard, senior
College: Minnesota
Daniel Freitag, Breck, 6-2 guard, senior
College: Wisconsin
Casmir Chavis, Park Center, 6-4 guard, senior
College: undecided
Jackson McAndrew, Wayzata, 6-9 forward, senior
College: Creighton
Jayden Moore, Hopkins, 5-10 guard, sophomore
College: undecided
Rounding out the top 20
Jordan Cain, Minnetonka, 6-2 guard, senior. College: undecided
Jaleel Donley, Benilde-St. Margaret's, 6-1 guard, junior. College: undecided
Jackson Fowlkes, Park Center, 6-4 guard, senior. College: undecided
Grayson Grove, Alexandria, 6-9 forward, junior. College: Minnesota
Dothan Ijadimbola, Totino-Grace, 6-6 guard, sophomore. College: undecided
Isaiah Johnson-Arigu, Totino-Grace, 6-7 forward, senior. College: Miami (Florida)
Jonathan Mekonnen, Eastview, 6-8 forward, senior. College: Colorado State
Chiang Ring, Park Center, 6-8 forward, senior. College: undecided
Jack Robison, Lakeville North, 6-6 forward, senior. College: Wisconsin
Anthony Smith, Hopkins, 5-10 G, junior. College: undecided
Andy Stefonowicz, Minnetonka, 6-1 guard, senior. College: undecided
Cedric Tomes, East Ridge, 5-11 guard, sophomore. College: undecided
Jerome Williams Jr., Minnehaha Academy, 5-9 guard, senior. College: undecided
Jalen Wilson, Benilde-St. Margaret's, 6-7 forward, junior. College: undecided
Brady Wooley, Orono, 6-8 forward, junior. College: undecided