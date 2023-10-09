Two current head coaches and a historic team have been selected for induction into the Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

Leading the way is Wayzata head coach Scott Jackson, who has 568 career victories and has coached the Trojans to three consecutive Class 4A state championships. His team is 25-0 this season and ranked first in Class 4A. Jackson was also the head coach at Robbinsdale Armstrong and runs Minnesota Select volleyball club.

Former Waconia coach Jim Lee also will be inducted. Lee is currently the head coach at Ada-Borup/West and is serving his third term as president of the coaches association. Lee has 567 career victories.

The MNVBCA also will honor the 1974 Osseo High School team that won the first MSHSL state championship 50 years ago.

The induction will take place Nov. 7 at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul as a part of the MNVBCA State Volleyball Tournament banquet.

Volleyball state rankings

By the Minnesota High School Volleyball Coaches Association

Class 4A

1. Wayzata; 2. Champlin Park; 3. Lakeville South; 4. Eagan; 5. Lakeville North; 6. East Ridge; 7. New Prague; 8. Rogers; 9. Anoka; 10. St. Michael-Albertville.

Class 3A

1. Marshall; 2. Delano; 3. Rocori; 4. Northfield; 5. Holy Angels; 6. Byron; 7. Kasson-Mantorville; 8. Detroit Lakes; 9. Grand Rapids; 10. Benilde-St. Margaret's.

Class 2A

1. Pequot Lakes; 2. Southwest Christian; 3. Chatfield; 4. Caledonia; 5. Belle Plaine; 6. Albany; 7. Rush City; 8. Zumbrota-Mazeppa; 9. Nova Classical; 10. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown.

Class 1A

1. Minneota; 2. Mabel-Canton; 3. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton; 4. Mayer Lutheran; 5. Kenyon-Wanamingo; 6. Canby; 7. Fillmore Central; 8. (tie) BOLD and Wabasso; 10. Renville County West.