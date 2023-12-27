The defending state champions reign as we prepare to ring in the new year.

Class 4A defending state champion Wayzata (7-0) and Class 3A defending state champion Totino-Grace (4-2) hold down the top two spots in the boys basketball Metro Top 10.

Totino-Grace, using a balanced attack with five players scoring 14 points or more, picked up a marquee victory, 82-72 over Park Center (7-1) in a matchup of Northwest Suburban Conference heavyweights. The Pirates, No. 1 since the preseason, fell to No. 3. Park Center won both meetings with Totino-Grace last season.

Benilde-St. Margaret's (3-2) fell out of the Metro Top 10 following an 87-75 loss to DeLaSalle at home, making room for unbeaten Farmington (7-0) at No. 10.

This week's marquee matchup

Breck vs. Osseo at Augsburg, 7 p.m. Thursday

The opening day of the TCO Holiday Classic presents a good time to gauge No. 8 Breck (4-0), squaring off with No. 9 Osseo (4-1). Breck is averaging 81.8 points per game while yielding only 58.2. Osseo's lone loss was to No. 5 Minnetonka, unbeaten at 5-0 and on the rise.

Boys basketball Metro Top 10

1. Wayzata (7-0). Last week: 2

2. Totino-Grace (3A) (4-2). Last week: 4

3. Park Center (7-1). Last week: 1

4. Lakeville North (4-2). Last week: 3

5. Minnetonka (5-0). Last week: 6

6. Hopkins (5-1). Last week: 7

7. Shakopee (5-2). Last week: 8

8. Breck (2A) (4-0). Last week: 9

9. Osseo (4-1). Last week: 10

10. Farmington (7-0). Last week: NR