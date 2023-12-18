High school coaches and activities directors, the Star Tribune needs your help.
If you've always provided varsity scores and results for publication in the Star Tribune and on our 18 MN Prep Hubs sites, we have a new method for that. If you haven't provided scores and results, we want to change that.
Starting Tuesday afternoon (Dec. 19), these are the ways to get results to us:
Email: prepscores@startribune.com.
Call: 612-673-4433.
High schools from all over Minnesota are asked to provide their varsity results.
Results still will be published online, on the Hubs sites devoted to specific sports, where you'll find schedules, standings, statistics, rankings and links to coverage on startribune.com. Those 18 Hubs are:
Baseball: mnbaseballhub.com
Boys basketball: mnbasketballhub.com
Girls basketball: mngirlsbasketballhub.com
Boys and girls cross-country running: mncrosscountryhub.com
Football: mnfootballhub.com
Boys and girls golf: mngolfhub.com
Gymnastics: mngymnasticshub.com
Boys hockey: mnhockeyhub.com
Girls hockey: mngirlshockeyhub.com
Boys and girls lacrosse: mnlaxhub.com
Boys and girls Alpine and Nordic skiing: mnskiinghub.com
Boys and girls soccer: mnsoccerhub.com
Softball: mnsoftballhub.com
Boys and girls track and field: mntrackhub.com
Boys and girls swimming and diving: mnswimminghub.com
Boys and girls tennis: mntennishub.com
Volleyball: mnvolleyballhub.com
Wrestling: mnwrestlinghub.com