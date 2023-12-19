The boys basketball Metro Top 10 turned in an uneventful week.

Only three matchups pitted ranked teams against each other last week, and the higher-ranked squad won each by double figures.

Unbeatens teams Park Center (6-0) and Wayzata (5-0) hold down the top two spots. The No. 1 Pirates used a balanced attack to take care of No. 5 Benilde-St. Margaret's 77-60 on Saturday.

No. 3 Lakeville North (2-2) and No. 4 Totino-Grace (3-2) each lost once last week, to Wisconsin schools.

This week's marquee matchup

Park Center at Totino-Grace, 6 p.m. Tuesday

The first of their two matchups for supremacy in the Northwest Suburban Conference. The Pirates won both games last season. Totino-Grace has already been in two close games, falling 83-81 to Wayzata and beating Hopkins 79-75, and this could be another.

Boys basketball Metro Top 10

1. Park Center (6-0). Last week: 1

2. Wayzata (5-0). Last week: 2

3. Lakeville North (2-2). Last week: 3

4. Totino-Grace (3A) (3-2). Last week: 4

5. Benilde-St. Margaret's (3A) (3-1). Last week: 5

6. Minnetonka (4-0). Last week: 6

7. Hopkins (4-1). Last week: 7

8. Shakopee (4-1). Last week: 8

9. Breck (2A) (3-0). Last week: 9

10. Osseo (3-1). Last week: 10