The swimming pool and weight room are both of great importance to Conner Hogan of Hutchinson.

CONNER HOGAN

Hutchinson • swimming

Hogan is not a large athlete. A senior, he stands 5-11, weighs 165 pounds.

He is a strong athlete, and that has him off to an outstanding start in his final season.

"My strength is all about power," Hogan said. "I am big into power lifting. It's the one thing that has really helped me."

Hogan, committed to Wisconsin for college, is the Class 1A two-time defending state champion in the 100-yard butterfly and defending state champion in the 50 freestyle.

"There is always pressure when you are a defending state champion," Hogan said. "I work hard to keep getting better and have a faster time."

He currently has the fastest time in the state in the 100 freestyle at 46.73 seconds and 200 individual medley at 1 minute, 55.68 seconds. He is second fastest in the 100 backstroke at 52.16.

"He is ready to swim any event that is best for the team's goals," Hutchinson coach Rory Fairbanks said.

Hogan will tell you that first he is a sprinter.

"I have never been the best when it comes to endurance races. I am not the biggest fan of it," Hogan said. "I have always been a sprinter."

A champion himself, Hogan wants that feeling for his team.

"It would be incredible to finish in the top three in state as a team," Hogan said. "Defending my state titles is a big thing, too, but not as much as what we accomplish as a team."

ADDIE BOWLBY

Lakeville North • hockey

The senior forward had a hand in all five goals, with four goals and one assist, leading the Class 2A, No. 10 Panthers (9-0-1) to a 5-2 victory over Apple Valley. She has scored in five consecutive games and has three hat tricks this season. It was her second four-goal game. "Addy is a great athlete that turns it on every game and practice," Panthers coach Buck Kochevar said. "Every team needs a Addie to keep their team going."

CHIANG RING

Park Center • basketball

Ring was counted on to step up as the Class 4A, No. 1 Pirates (6-0) dealt with injuries and illness. The 6-8 senior forward did just that on back-to-back nights. He had 30 points, nine rebounds, five blocked five shots and two steals in a 74-65 triumph over Armstrong and followed that with 19 points, nine rebounds and seven blocked five shots in a 77-60 victory over Benilde-St. Margaret's.

JACKIE BERGERON

St. Michael-Albertville • gymnastics

Bergeron, a senior, was the all-around medalist with a mark of 37.15 in the Annandale Invitational. She was the all-around runner-up in the state meet last season. "Jackie works hard in the gym for herself and for her team," Knights coach Heather Dietrich Feigum said. "Her positivity is contagious."

LUCAS GERTEN

Rosemount • swimming

Gerten, the Class 2A two-time defending state champion in diving, is rewriting the Irish record books. He accumulated a personal-best and school-record score of 339.3 for six dives in a 101-68 victory over Burnsville in a dual meet. Gerten also registered his highest one-dive score, 82.15. "Lucas is better than ever, which is a hard feat at his level," Irish coach Jake Kemna said.

CHLOE NUSS

Totino-Grace • basketball

The 5-10 junior guard has been instrumental in the Eagles' 7-0 start. Nuss scored a season-high 34 points in a 64-60 victory over Spring Lake Park in a Northwest Suburban Conference game. She averaged 26.3 points per game over four games. "Each and every year she has improved her game," Eagles coach Mary Dengerud said.

HENRY LECHNER

Holy Angels • hockey

Lechner, a junior forward committed to St. Thomas, is averaging over two assists per game for the Stars (6-1). He had 13 assists in a four-game stretch and ranks second in the state with 17 this season. The 6-2, 205-pound Lechner also has four goals this season.

