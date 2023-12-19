Providence Academy is a Class 2A school, but it ranks among the state's best no matter the classification.

The reigning two-time state champion Lions (8-0) are up to No. 5 in the girls basketball Metro Top 10 this week after slipping past No. 7 Lakeville North (3-2) on the road behind sophomore guard Maddyn Greenway's 40 points, eight rebounds, seven steals and six assists. It was her fourth 40-point game of the season.

Providence Academy will play a rematch of the 2023 Class 2A championship game Tuesday at Albany (6-0) and has upcoming games against No. 1 Minnetonka (5-0), No. 2 Hopkins (6-2) and No. 4 Maple Grove (6-0).

Chaska (3-3) remains in the No. 10 spot despite being mired in a three-game losing streak. The Hawks have lost to Minnetonka, No. 3 St. Michael-Albertville (8-0) and No. 9 Wayzata (5-2).

This week's marquee matchup

Stillwater at Rosemount, 7 p.m. Thursday

Another good test for the No. 8 Irish (5-2) and the best test yet for Stillwater (5-1).

Girls basketball Metro Top 10

1. Minnetonka (5-0). Last week: 1

2. Hopkins (6-2). Last week: 2

3. St. Michael-Albertville (8-0). Last week: 4

4. Maple Grove (6-0). Last week: 5

5. Providence Academy (2A) (8-0). Last week: 7

6. Eden Prairie (6-1). Last week: 6

7. Lakeville North (3-2). Last week: 3

8. Rosemount (5-2). Last week: 8

9. Wayzata (5-2). Last week: 9

10. Chaska (3-3). Last week: 10