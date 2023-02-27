Last week was upset time in the boys basketball Metro Top 10, with four of the top seven teams being knocked off.

The beneficiary from the situation: the four losers. It meant not much tumbling for No. 1 Park Center (22-1), No. 3 Totino-Grace (16-7), No. 5 Benilde-St. Margaret's (20-4) and No. 8 Buffalo (20-5).

The week remaining in the regular season gives these teams time to make amends.

Orono (19-5) is poised to make the Metro Top 10 after beating Benilde-St. Margaret's 77-69 behind senior guard Isaiah Hagen's 36 points and 12 rebounds.

This week's marquee matchup

DeLaSalle at Wayzata, 7 p.m. Tuesday

Quite a few key conference matchups are on the schedule, but a nonconference matchup of two of the hottest teams provides the most intrigue. No. 4 Wayzata (19-4) hosts No. 6 DeLaSalle (21-4). The Trojans have won 19 of their past 20, the Islanders 16 of their past 17. Wayzata is averaging 77.8 points per game; DeLaSalle is allowing 59.2.

Boys basketball Metro Top 10

1. Park Center (22-1)

2. Lakeville North (22-2)

3. Totino-Grace (3A) (16-7)

4. Wayzata (19-4)

5. Benilde-St. Margaret's (3A) (20-4)

6. DeLaSalle (3A) (21-4)

7. Minnetonka (18-6)

8. Buffalo (20-5)

9. Holy Family (2A) (22-2)

10. Eastview (18-6)