The regular season proved exactly what we thought before the season's start: The Lake Conference reigns supreme.

Now comes the unfortunate part for girls basketball aficionados: They can start eliminating each other in section tournament play.

The state tournament still could be loaded with Lake teams. The conference's top five teams — No. 2 Hopkins (23-2), No. 3 St. Michael-Albertville (23-3), No. 4 Wayzata (21-4), No. 5 Eden Prairie (17-9) and unranked Minnetonka (16-10) — are spread over three sections.

Section tournament to know

The Suburban East Conference boasts three teams that are 20-game winners, No. 9 East Ridge (22-4) and unranked White Bear Lake (21-4) and Stillwater (20-5). They all are in Class 4A, Section 4, so scouting reports won't be an issue.

East Ridge swept Stillwater and split with White Bear Lake. Stillwater and White Bear Lake also split, so expect a couple of interesting tussles for the section's state tournament berth.

Girls basketball Metro Top 10

1. Chaska (25-1)

2. Hopkins (23-2)

3. St. Michael-Albertville (23-3)

4. Wayzata (21-4)

5. Eden Prairie (17-9)

6. Maple Grove (22-4)

7. Providence Academy (2A) (24-2)

8. Becker (3A) (23-3)

9. East Ridge (22-4)

10. Benilde-St. Margaret's (3A) (20-6)