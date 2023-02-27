Reagan Kelley celebrated with her coaches Saturday at the Class 1A gymnastics state meet.

REAGAN KELLEY

Watertown-Mayer/Mound Westonka • gymnastics

Kelley nearly gave up on gymnastics before her sophomore season. Her body had taken a beating. Now a senior, she is ecstatic she didn't call it quits.

"I definitely thought about giving up the sport," Kelley said. "I am really glad I didn't. It turned out to be a really great experience for me."

Kelley leaves as a two-time all-around champion in Class 1A. She successfully defended her state title with a score of 38.500 Saturday at Roy Wilkins Auditorium.

"Reagan's performance was amazing. She was so focused all day," Watertown-Mayer/Mound Westonka coach Steve Hangartner said. "What I noticed most about Reagan was she reminded me of Tiger Woods when he was in a zone. Any time I talked to her during her meet she was 100 percent positive about everything that was going on. She wasn't arrogant, she was just very positive."

This came from an individual who fractured her back three times and injured a shoulder during club seasons before switching to high school competition.

"I was in a lot of pain," Kelley said.

Kelley was determined to score in the 38s in her final high school performance.

"I knew if I got that score I had a chance to win," she said. "I put a lot of pressure on myself. I wanted to go out with a bang."

She did just that, very emotionally.

"On Saturday she was in tears at the end of the meet," Hangartner said. "I was concerned that something was wrong. When I asked her what was wrong she said she was sad that it was all over for her and her team and she didn't want it to end. Tears of joy."

ZYTAVIUS WILLIAMS

Eden Prairie • wrestling

The sophomore topped No. 3-ranked AJ Smith of Shakopee 4-2 to win the 120-pound weight class in the Class 3A, Section 6 tournament. "Zy is always looking for the next-level challenge or tough obstacle to overcome," Eagles coach Marcus LeVesseur said. "His work ethic day in and day out is always top-notch."

ALEXA HANRAHAN

Gentry Academy • hockey

Hanrahan, a senior forward, had a hand in all four goals (hat trick and one assist), leading the Stars to a 4-1 victory over Andover in the Class 2A girls hockey state championship game. She also scored the tying goal in the third period of a 2-1 overtime triumph over Minnetonka in the semifinals.

ISAIAH HAGEN

Orono • basketball

The 6-3 senior guard turned in his best performance of the season, scoring a season-high 36 points, grabbing 12 rebounds and blocking two shots in a 77-69 victory over Benilde-St. Margaret's. Orono avenged a 19-point loss to the Red Knights earlier this season. Hagen has five 30-point games this season.

DAKOTA ESGET

North Branch • gymnastics

"Dakota is a very talented gymnast who just needed to trust in her gymnastics abilities," North Branch coach Christine Johnson said after Esget, a sophomore, took first place in the uneven parallel bars at the Class 1A gymnastics state meet with a score of 9.575. "She was able to show the necessary confidence against tough competition."

NATHAN CARR

Wayzata • swimming

Carr is rounding into form while coming back from a fractured wrist in January. The freshman was dominant in the Class 2A, Section 5 meet, winning the 100-yard butterfly (meet-record time of 50.60 seconds) and 100 backstroke while also swimming a leg on the victorious 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay teams.

TAYLOR WOODSON

Hopkins • basketball

It's tournament time, and Woodson is elevating her game. Woodson, committed to Michigan for college, is averaging 26.3 points per game in her past three outings, including 30 points in a 104-94 victory over St. Michael-Albertville. Woodson is playing through a right ankle injury.

Nominate an athlete: Send an e-mail with supporting information to preps@startribune.com. Include a photo and a link, if available, to video.