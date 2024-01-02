3,000

Addi Mack of Minnehaha Academy became Minnesota's 23rd girls basketball player to reach 3,000 career points, surpassing the mark when she scored 31 in the Redhawks' 70-46 victory over Hill-Murray on Friday.

Mack, a junior, reached the milestone in her 124th game — the fifth fastest to reach 3,000 points in state history. Only Kierah Kimbrough (112), Megan Taylor and Madison Mathiowetz (116) and Janet Karvonen (118) reached the mark in fewer games.

Mack is averaging 30.7 points per game.

950

Hopkins boys basketball coach Ken Novak gained his 950th career victory Thursday in the Royals' 85-72 victory over Minnehaha Academy. He ran it to 951 on Friday with an 89-82 victory over Osseo and has a career record of 951-183.

Only one Minnesota coach has more boys basketball victories: Chisholm's Bob McDonald (1,012).

600

Two girls basketball coaches are nearing their 600th victories. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley's Jim Lien is at 597, and Minnetonka's Brian Cosgriff is at 595. Ten girls basketball coaches in state history have reached 600 wins.