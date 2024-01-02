The best remain just that, the best. The week between the holidays produced no movement among the top five teams in the boys basketball Metro Top 10.

Class 4A defending state champion Wayzata (9-0) holds down the top spot, followed by No. 2 Totino-Grace (5-3), No. 3 Park Center (9-1), No. 4 Lakeville North (6-2) and No. 5 Minnetonka (6-1). The top three are especially interconnected. Totino-Grace has lost to two out-of-state schools and Wayzata; Park Center's loss was to Totino-Grace.

No. 7 Breck (7-0), a Class 2A school, picked off two more Class 4A opponents, downing No. 8 Hopkins (7-2) 87-80 on Saturday. The Mustangs had five players in double figures, led by sophomore JP Musoke with 21 points. Breck also defeated No. 9 Osseo 85-58 last week.

This week's marquee matchup

Wayzata at Lakeville North, 7 p.m. Thursday

A rematch of last season's Class 4A state tournament semifinalists. Wayzata won then 79-77 after falling to the Panthers 67-58 during the regular season.

Boys basketball Metro Top 10

1. Wayzata (9-0). Last week: 1

2. Totino-Grace (3A) (5-3). Last week: 2

3. Park Center (9-1). Last week: 3

4. Lakeville North (6-2). Last week: 4

5. Minnetonka (6-1). Last week: 5

6. Shakopee (5-2). Last week: 7

7. Breck (2A) (7-0). Last week: 8

8. Hopkins (7-2). Last week: 6

9. Osseo (6-3). Last week: 9

10. Farmington (8-1). Last week: 10