The rush to two state championships began with a dive Friday for Monticello eighth-grader Adalynn Biegler.

ADALYNN BIEGLER

Monticello • swimming

After sixth-place and 12th-place finishes in her first Class 1A swimming and diving state meet last year as a seventh-grader, Biegler made steady improvement this season.

"As the season went on and we watched the swimmer rankings that the MSHSL coaches association puts together," said Monticello coach Stacy Biegler, Adalynn's mother, "we did start having the goal for her to possibly be a state champion in the 50 and/or 100 free or both."

An eighth-grader now, she reached that goal Friday by winning the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 23.14 seconds and the 100 freestyle (51.28) at the Class 1A state meet.

"The last 25 [yards] in the 100, I said, 'OK, I got this,' when I was off my last wall," Adalynn Biegler said. "And then the 50 was a pretty strong race of mine."

Biegler also swam the third leg of Monticello's 200 medley relay, which took eighth place.

"The highlight was to see her hard work and dedication pay off," Stacy Biegler said. "She loves to race and compete and loves to challenge herself to be the best she can be."

JACOB KILZER

Maple Grove • football

The senior was flawless in the Crimson's 14-7 victory over Lakeville South in the Class 6A semifinals. He went 9-for-9 passing for 131 yards and rushed for 73 yards as the Crimson improved to 12-0. His 72-yard TD pass to Jacob Anderson broke a 7-7 tie. He has passed for 1,219 yards with 12 TDs and just two interceptions this season.

AVA LINDSEY

Minnetonka • hockey

The senior forward scored all five goals in the No. 2 Skippers' 5-0 victory over Stillwater and had two goals and two assists in an 8-0 victory over Roseville/Mahtomedi. Lindsey, who has signed a letter of intent to play for the Gophers, went over 200 points for her career.

GABBY MAUDER

Woodbury • swimming

The junior won her second consecutive Class 2A diving state title with a score of 426.90 points, .6 points better than Farmington's Jordyn Schmucker. Mauder won last year's title with a score of 416.45.

KATIE MCCARTHY

Edina • swimming

The senior won the 200-yard individual medley and 500 freestyle state titles and anchored the winning 200 freestyle relay as the Hornets won the Class 2A state title. McCarthy has committed to swim for the Gophers.

GAVIN NELSON

Simley • football

The senior rushed for 167 yards in 32 carries to help the Spartans edge Rocori 17-16 in the Class 4A semifinals. Nelson has rushed for 1,973 yards and 23 touchdowns this season. He's rushed for at least 100 yards in 11 of the Spartans' 12 games.

CADEN ROSETH

Lakeville South • adapted soccer

The junior scored six goals to lead Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville to a 7-4 victory over Dakota United for the CI Division state title Saturday. The Blazing Cats won their second straight title. Last year Roseth scored four goals in the championship game.

