Abbey Nechanicky of Wayzata has twice finished a 5K course in less than 17 minutes this season.

ABBEY NECHANICKY

Wayzata • cross-country

Nechanicky is living up to her standing as one of the nation's elite runners.

A senior, she won the Lake Conference girls' championship in record fashion Thursday at Gale Woods Farm in Minnetrista. She covered the 5K course in 16 minutes, 51.95 seconds, breaking the course record by more than four seconds. It was her second sub-17-minute time of the year.

"Abbey's goal is to learn something from each race this season and to enjoy the journey with her team," Wayzata coach Addy Hallen said.

Her first-place finish — and maybe some camaraderie — helped the Trojans win the team title.

"On the bus ride to and from the meet, she and her teammates were singing at the top of their lungs, enjoying being together," Hallen said. "Abbey's message to her team is, 'Have fun.' "

Nechanicky, ranked No. 1 in Class 3A by the Minnesota Cross Country Coaches Association, is ranked second in the nation by DyeStat.com. She is bound for Colorado, where she will join forces with former Minneapolis Washburn standout Emily Covert. Covert held the record that Nechanicky broke at Gale Woods Farm.

MAX MCENELLY

Waconia • football

McEnelly has been a stalwart for the Wildcats, whether on the football field or the wrestling mat. The senior running back/linebacker hasn't been held under 160 yards rushing and has scored at least two touchdowns in every game this season. He ran for 272 yards and four scores and threw a touchdown pass in a 55-7 victory over St. Louis Park, and he is committed to wrestling for the Gophers in college.

HALEY ZELEN

Shakopee • swimming/diving

Zelen has broken 10 school records this season. "Haley is such a strong and versatile swimmer," Shakopee coach Jenny Carlson said. "I can put her in any event and she will put everything into it, usually taking first place. She truly has her heart, mind and body fully into this sport."

XANDER ANDERSON

Woodbury • soccer

A senior forward, he has scored at least one goal in seven consecutive games and in 13 of the Royals' 16 games. Anderson has a school-record 28 goals this season. "Xander has a burst of speed that is almost unmatched, and he can strike a ball as good as anyone I've coached," Royals coach Johnny Engen said.

AVA BLASCZIEK

Lakeville North • volleyball

The 5-11 senior setter directs the attack for the Class 4A, No. 2 Panthers, who improved to 23-4 with a victory over Class 3A, No. 1 Marshall in the final of the Todd Bachman Invitational. "Ava is dynamic and aggressive," Panthers coach Jackie Richter said. "She takes pride in her decision-making."

KHALIL BROWN

Minneapolis North • football

The Polars defense has shut out three consecutive opponents, and Brown, a junior linebacker, has been right in the middle of it. He returned an interception 71 yards for a touchdown in a 38-0 shutout of Washburn.

JORDYN SCHMUCKER

Farmington • swimming/diving

Schmucker has the state's second-best six-dive score (277.45) and third-best 11-dive score (419.25). She has set six pool records and broke her own team record this season. "Jordyn has stepped up her training and confidence this season, and it's showing in every meet," Tigers coach Jen Marshall said.

