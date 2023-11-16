State high school semifinals: Updates and more from U.S. Bank Stadium
Tap on the headline above for the latest scores, schedules and other information from the games at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Kicking off prep football semifinals: No jacket required for these picks
The state tournament semifinals will be played over three days at U.S. Bank Stadium. Here are the predictions for the first four of the 14 games from Jim Paulsen and David La Vaque.
Talking Preps
Talking Preps podcast: A deep dive into the state football semifinals
Jim Paulsen and David La Vaque have been predicting high school football games all season, listen as they breakdown the state tournament semifinals that start Thursday.
Your school's star on the list? 88 picked for all-star football game.
Rosters were selected by the Minnesota Football Coaches Association to continue a tradition that dates back to the mid-1940s.
Edina surges past Stillwater and keeps going, advances in Class 6A
The Hornets, propelled by running back John Warpinski, won their seventh football game in a row.
Eden Prairie controls matters, rolls smoothly into Class 6A semifinals
The Eagles, helping themselves by possessing the ball for a 10-minute stretch of the second half, defeated Lakeville North.
After 39 years, Centennial ascends again to the playoffs' next level
The Cougars shut out Rosemount in the Class 6A football quarterfinals and reached the semis for the first time since 1984.
High Schools
Lakeville South rallies past East Ridge and into its usual landing spot
The Cougars will play in the state semifinals for the fifth time in the past five state tournaments.
