The state high school football semifinals run through Saturday with 14 games at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Anthony Souffle, Star Tribune
The state high school football semifinals run through Saturday with 14 games at U.S. Bank Stadium.

State high school semifinals: Updates and more from U.S. Bank Stadium

8:38am
Tap on the headline above for the latest scores, schedules and other information from the games at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Centennial and Maverick Harper (top photo) will go against Lakeville South and Connor Cade in a Class 6A semifinal Thursday.

Kicking off prep football semifinals: No jacket required for these picks

7:58am
The state tournament semifinals will be played over three days at U.S. Bank Stadium. Here are the predictions for the first four of the 14 games from Jim Paulsen and David La Vaque.
Minneota’s team celebrated their 38-21 win over Springfield in the Class A division of the Minnesota Prep Bowl at U.S. Bank Stadium, in Minneapolis,
Talking Preps

Talking Preps podcast: A deep dive into the state football semifinals

November 15
Jim Paulsen and David La Vaque have been predicting high school football games all season, listen as they breakdown the state tournament semifinals that start Thursday.
Sawyer Wilkie (left) of Lakeville North and Logan Bunker of Elk River are among the 88 players rostered for the Minnesota High School Football All-Sta

Your school's star on the list? 88 picked for all-star football game.

November 14
Rosters were selected by the Minnesota Football Coaches Association to continue a tradition that dates back to the mid-1940s.
John Warpinski of Edina got into the open field during the first half Thursday against Stillwater.

Edina surges past Stillwater and keeps going, advances in Class 6A

November 9
The Hornets, propelled by running back John Warpinski, won their seventh football game in a row.
Eden Prairie running back Hawken Hedlund looked for room to run Friday.

Eden Prairie controls matters, rolls smoothly into Class 6A semifinals

November 10
The Eagles, helping themselves by possessing the ball for a 10-minute stretch of the second half, defeated Lakeville North.
After 39 years, Centennial ascends again to the playoffs' next level

After 39 years, Centennial ascends again to the playoffs' next level

November 9
The Cougars shut out Rosemount in the Class 6A football quarterfinals and reached the semis for the first time since 1984.
High Schools
November 10
Lakeville South rallies past East Ridge and into its usual landing spot

Lakeville South rallies past East Ridge and into its usual landing spot

The Cougars will play in the state semifinals for the fifth time in the past five state tournaments.