Devin Jordan of Eden Prairie set personal bests in three events in the Class 3A, Section 2 meet.

Devin Jordan

Eden Prairie • track & field

Eden Prairie coach Zach Hanson calls Jordan "truly amazing."

A senior, Jordan established personal bests in three events, including two school records, in the Class 3A, Section 2 meet.

"Devin had arguably one of the best section meet performances in the state," Hanson said. "He won all three of his field events and ran a 10.5 split as a member of our 4x100-meter relay team. He can jump and he can run."

The 6-1, 190-pound Jordan set school records in the high jump (6 feet, 7 inches) and long jump (23-1/2). He won the triple jump at 48-4.

"To put it all together and have personal bests in all three events in the section meet was incredible," Jordan said. "I think my explosiveness is my best attribute."

Jordan is headed to Air Force to play football as a safety. He also hopes he can be a member of the track team.

"Not only is Devin a talented athlete who works his heart out and gives his best each day, he is also an incredible student and a genuine, caring young man," Hanson said. "Devin adapts to new situations and rises to challenges set before him. He understands what it takes to reach the next level."

Rilie Schmidt

Delano • softball

Schmidt ignited the Tigers offense in the Class 3A, Section 6 tournament. She hit .545 for the tournament and belted two home runs and had five RBI in one game for state-bound Delano. "She elevated her game to another level and helped provide an offensive spark," Delano coach Megan Vargo said.

Ryan Stendahl

Maple Grove • golf

The junior continues to climb the Minnesota Golf Association's state rankings, rising to No. 4, and appears primed to make a run at the Class 3A title. Stendahl led the No. 1-ranked Crimson to the Section 5 team championship with a 5-under-par 139 at Bunker Hills Golf Course in Coon Rapids.

Fiona Sitzmann

Dakota United • adapted softball

Sitzmann, a senior shortstop, capped her career with an 11th state championship as Dakota United beat Robbinsdale/Hopkins/Mound Westonka 13-6 for the adapted softball PI division state championship. Sitzmann had two hits and turned a pair of double plays. "She is best player on the team and has a huge heart," Hawks coach Brett Kosidowski said.

Josh Och

Chanhassen • baseball

Och threw back-to-back shutouts, a no-hitter and one-hitter, with 15 strikeouts in each in the Class 4A, Section 2 tournament. He opened tournament play with the no-hitter while also belting a home run off the scoreboard in a 7-0 victory over Waconia. He followed it up with a one-hitter in a 1-0 victory over Shakopee. He's committed to Southern Mississippi for college.

Elizabeth Fong

Holy Angels • golf

The seventh-grader took home medalist honors in the Class 2A, Section 4 tournament at Highland National Golf Course. Her success also helped the Stars earn their first state tournament berth as a team in program history. Fong is ranked 79th in the state.

Noah Breker

Armstrong • track & field

The state's best distance runner put on a show in the Class 3A, Section 6 meet. A North Carolina recruit, he established personal records in winning the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs with times of 4 minutes, 8 seconds in the 1,600 and 8:54.43 in the 3,200. Each is the fastest time in the state this season.

