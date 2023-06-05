Clockwise from top left: Chloe Barber of White Bear Lake, Alexis Monty of Stillwater, Isabelle Nosan of Rosemount and Maddie Anthony of North St. Paul.

2023 SOFTBALL ALL-METRO SELECTIONS

First team

Pitchers

Jessa Snippes of Rosemount

Jessa Snippes, Rosemount, senior

College: Minnesota

She received overwhelming support for Metro Player of the Year. Mentally tough, never overlooks a batter. Throws in the mid-60s with devastating spin. Went 17-0 with a 1.24 ERA and more than 170 K's. Hit .617 with 38 RBI.

Chloe Barber of White Bear Lake

Chloe Barber, White Bear Lake, senior

College: Wichita State

Hard-throwing righthanded power pitcher who led the metro in strikeouts with 272, second-highest total in the state. Finished 18-4 with a 0.58 ERA. Also a threat at the plate with eight home runs.

Signe Dohse of Hopkins

Signe Dohse, Hopkins, senior

College: Northwestern

Big-game pitcher who excels in tight spots. Shared time on the rubber because the Royals had pitching depth. Still struck out 131 despite fewer innings than in past years. Hit leadoff with a .437 average and seven home runs.

Maddie Wihlm of Maple Grove

Maddie Wihlm, Maple Grove, senior

College: North Dakota State

A leader who controls the circle and spots her pitches well. Guided the young Crimson to the state tournament despite a roster with just two seniors. Has 239 strikeouts with a 19-2 record and a 0.57 ERA, 10 shutouts and two no-hitters.

Athlete

Madelyn Anthony of North St. Paul

Madelyn Anthony, North St. Paul, sophomore

College: undecided

Perhaps the most impactful sophomore in the state. The Polars, unranked at the start of the season, finished as a top-10 team in Class 4A. She was 13-3 as a pitcher, played exceptional defense as an infielder and hit .519 with nine home runs and a metro-leading 43 RBI.

Catchers

Brooklyn Jones of Anoka

Brooklyn Jones, Anoka, senior

College: Minnesota

Prototypical backstop blessed with everything coaches look for in a catcher. Controls the game with her ability to handle pitchers and has an arm that keeps runners close. Hard worker at the plate who can put a charge into the ball.

Cameron Chard of Belle Plaine

Cameron Chard, Belle Plaine, junior

College: Minnesota

A game-changer because her power makes opposing pitchers adapt when she comes to the plate. Has nine home runs and 38 RBI this season and 23 home runs over the past two years.

Fielders

Jackie Larsen of Bloomington Jefferson

Jackie Larsen, Bloomington Jefferson, outfield, senior

College: Bemidji State

Blessed with exceptional speed. Covers a lot of ground in the outfield and is a tough out on the basepaths with her ability to go home to first in less than three seconds. Table-setter who hit .556 with 40 hits, 33 runs scored, 29 RBI and 20 stolen bases.

Isabelle Nosan of Rosemount

Isabelle Nosan, Rosemount, shortstop, senior

College: Iowa State

Long and athletic, handles everything in the infield with well-honed instincts, a quick glove-to-throwing-hand transition and a quick release. Instinctive on the bases, she's hitting .475 with three home runs, 19 RBI and 35 runs scored.

Paige Zender of Rosemount

Paige Zender, Rosemount, first base, senior

College: Iowa State

One of the metro's most intimidating batters, she's always a threat to go deep. Anchors the state's deepest lineup. Was the metro leader in home runs for much of the season, finishing with 11. Hit .385 with 40 RBI, a .923 slugging percentage and a 1.379 on-base-plus-slugging number.

Alexis Monty of Stillwater

Alexis Monty, Stillwater, shortstop, senior

College: Concordia (St. Paul)

A leader who helped the youthful Ponies to a season-long top-five ranking in Class 4A, her game is predicated on elite speed, whether tracking down balls in the hole or as a leadoff hitter with a knack for getting on base.

Brooke Holmes of Prior Lake

Brooke Holmes, Prior Lake, shortstop, senior

College: St. Cloud State

A smooth fielder with a sure glove, the all-around athlete (also a standout hockey player) is the leader around whom the Lakers rally. A top-10 hitter in the metro with a .574 batting average and nine home runs. Coach Erica Smyth calls her "the toughest out in the South Suburban Conference."

Second team

Pitchers

Hannah Tong, Forest Lake, senior: 10-2, 1.06 ERA, 119 K's; ace on any other team.

Avery Muellner, Forest Lake, sophomore: 9-1, 1.29 ERA, 94 K's. Part 2 of the Rangers' terrific 1-2 punch.

Sylvia Shromoff, Shakopee, junior: Savvy lefty pitched the Sabers to the Class 4, Section 2 title.

Brooke Nesdahl, Cretin-Derham Hall, sophomore: Gritty and tough, has the Raiders in the Class 3A tournament.

Catchers/fielders

Nicole Weinberger, Waconia, catcher, senior: Versatile catcher with a shutdown arm.

Addison Coffey, Stillwater, third base, senior: Led the Ponies in hitting.

Lexi Goring, Farmington, outfield, senior: Hit .478 with 15 stolen bases for the Class 4A, Section 1 champs.

Lauren Freeberg, Rogers, shortstop, senior: Contact hitter batted .529 and struck out just twice in 64 at-bats.

Bethany Weiss, Forest Lake, first base, senior: A consummate leader who lifts the entire team.

Cece Hanson, Rosemount, center field, senior: Saves runs with her range in the outfield.

Kayla Bartol, Rosemount, left field, junior: Always makes contact. Hitting .468, drove in 20 runs.

Alissa Wernz, Maple Grove, center field, senior: Coach Jim Koltes said, "If water covers 71 percent of the earth, Alissa covers the other 29 percent."

Third team

Carter Raymond, Randolph, pitcher, sophomore

Chloe Brandt, Le Sueur-Henderson, pitcher, senior

Siri Springer, Mounds Park Academy, pitcher, senior

Madeline Nutter, Lakeville South, pitcher, senior

Kurstyn Patnode, Becker, pitcher, senior

Kyllie Weingart, Maranatha Academy, catcher, senior

Zariya Anderson, Minnetonka, catcher, senior

Sarah Dollerschell, Stillwater, catcher, junior

Emma Collins, Minnetonka, right field, senior

Sidney LaMotte, Burnsville, third base, senior

Ari Princl, Rosemount, second base, senior

Karina Tollberg, Chanhassen, shortstop, senior

Ciara Fahey, Belle Plaine, shortstop, senior

Khendal Johnson, St. Michael-Albertville, third base, senior

How the team was chosen

The Star Tribune's All-Metro teams and Metro Player of the Year were chosen based on nominations from metro-area coaches, conversations with coaches and staff observations.

Past winners

2022: Sydney Schwartz, Chanhassen

2021: Allison Benning, Stillwater

2020: no season

2019: Ava Dueck, Maple Grove

2018: Emily Hansen, Buffalo

2017: Marybeth Olson, Chanhassen

2016: Katelyn Kemmetmueller, Rogers

2015: Sydney Smith, Maple Grove

2014: Smith (junior)

2013: Hannah Heacox, Stillwater

2012: Cayli Sadler, Maple Grove

2011: Hayley Nybo, Hopkins

2010: Sara Moulton, Eagan

2009: Moulton (junior)

2008: Sam Hildebrandt, Park of Cottage Grove

2007: Brynne Dordel, Chaska

2006: Kristin Danielson, Mounds View

2005: Briana Hassett, Eastview

2004: Chrissy Sward, North St. Paul

2003: Allison Bakke, Anoka (junior)

2002: Kristen Schmidt, Park of Cottage Grove

2001: Missy Beseres, Armstrong

2000: Lyn Peyer (junior), Minnetonka

1999: Angie Recknor, Hopkins

1998: Recknor (junior)

1997: Lacey Hughes, Wayzata

1996: Karissa Hoehn, Stillwater

1995: Erika Kanavati, Henry Sibley

1994: Laura Peters, Park of Cottage Grove

1993: Tracy Carey, Richfield

1992: Laura LeVander, Woodbury

1991: Jeanette Strubb, St. Bernard's

1990: Karyn Valentino, St. Bernard's

1989: Sue Varland, North St. Paul

1988: Michelle DeBace, St. Bernard's