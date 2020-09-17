Timberwolves forward Juancho Hernangomez won’t be present at the team’s voluntary group workouts the next two weeks. But Hernangomez isn’t injured, nor he is staying away because he’s a restricted free agent. Instead, he’s filming a movie.

President Gersson Rosas said Hernangomez committed to the project before he or the team knew the NBA would allow them to hold group workouts at this time of year.

“He’s chomping at the bit to be here,” Rosas said. “He didn't realize when he signed up for the movie that we were going to have the bubble. So, we hear from him often that he would prefer to be here.”

Hernangomez isn’t doing some obscure independent movie, either. A team spokesperson said Hernangomez is filming Adam Sandler’s latest project in Philadelphia. Netflix is producing the film called “Hustle." It revolves around a basketball scout who searches for talent overseas. Hernangomez is from Spain. Lakers forward LeBron James is also listed as a producer on the movie.