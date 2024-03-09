St. Cloud Cathedral's top line got the job done.

Cathedral scored less than four minutes into the game, with its top line combining for the a goal as Andrew Dwinnell finished off a cross-ice pass from John Hirschfeld. Dwinnell added another goal in the middle of the third period before his linemate Joey Gillespie scored later in the third.

That lead held up as the No. 3 seed Crusaders won the Class 1A state championship with a 3-1 victory over top-seeded Hermantown on Saturday afternoon at Xcel Energy Center.

Gillespie kept that first line rolling with a goal to make it 3-0 with 4:45 left in regulation, with Hirschfeld and Dwinnell assisting.

Dwinnell's first goal was his 28th of the season and 70th point. Hirschfeld leads the state in assists and tallied No. 55 on the play.

Team defense, and some great saves by each goaltender, was prominent throughout. Blocked shots were even at eight apiece through two periods. Crusaders senior goaltender Nick Hansen made 28 saves, while Hermantown senior Dane Callaway stopped 18 shots.

Hermantown went 0-for-3 on the power play. The Hawks scored with 1:14 remaining in regulation; they pulled the goaltender with 3:49 remaining.

It's the second championship for the Crusaders in a dozen trips to the state tournament. Cathedral won its first title five years ago in 2019.

The Crusaders (26-4-1), winners of the consolation championship last year, finish the season on a 15-game winning streak, with their last loss coming on Jan. 11 to Hermantown.

Hermantown (20-9-2), in its 20th trip to state, fell short of winning its second state championship in three years and fifth overall. The Hawks won Class 1A titles in 2007, 2016-17 and 2022.

The game's three stars

Andrew Dwinnell, St. Cloud Cathedral forward: Scored the first two goals to give Cathedral the lead. Finishes with 29 goals this season.

Joey Gillespie, St. Cloud Cathedral forward: Seemingly sealed victory for the Crusaders when he made it 3-0 late in the third period. Also assisted on the first two goals. Team leader with 32 goals this season.

Nick Hansen, St. Cloud Cathedral goaltender: Finishes the season with a 19-0-1 record after making 77 saves in the tournament, including 28 on Saturday.

The game's key numbers

7: Multi-goal games this season for St. Cloud Cathedral senior forward Andrew Dwinnell.

56: Assists this season for John Hirschfeld, St. Cloud Cathedral junior forward. He assisted on two goals on Saturday.

9: Runner-up finishes for Hermantown in the Class 1A tournament in 20 trips.