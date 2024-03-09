To see results from the Class 2A quarterfinals, tap here.

Championship games

Saturday

Tap the score to see live scoring on the game in progress.

Class 1A: [3] St. Cloud Cathedral vs. [1] Hermantown, noon

Class 2A: [2] Chanhassen vs. [1] Edina, 7 p.m.

Semifinals

Friday

Tap the score to see the postgame summary.

Class 1A: [3] St. Cloud Cathedral 4, [2] Warroad 3 (OT)

Class 1A: [1] Hermantown 7, [4] Mahtomedi 6 (OT)

Class 2A: [2] Chanhassen 6, Cretin-Derham Hall 1

Class 2A: [1] Edina 5, [5] Grand Rapids 2

Tournament brackets

Class 2A | Class 1A

Tickets, TV

Ch. 45 is streaming and televising the finals. Link to the streams and find other details on how to watch here. Tickets to the event range from $13 to $20 and are available at mshsl.org/tickets.

