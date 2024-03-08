To see results from the Class 2A quarterfinals, tap here.

To see results from the 1A quarterfinals tap here.

To read our Chanhassen's Chase series, tap here.

Semifinals

Friday

Class 1A: [3] St. Cloud Cathedral vs. [2] Warroad, 11 a.m.

Class 1A: [4] Mahtomedi vs. [1] Hermantown, 1 p.m.

Class 2A: Cretin-Derham Hall vs. [2] Chanhassen, 6 p.m.

Class 2A: [5] Grand Rapids vs. [1] Edina, 8 p.m.

Championship games

Class 1A: noon Saturday

Class 2A: 7 p.m. Saturday

Tournament brackets

Class 2A | Class 1A

Tickets, TV

Ch. 45 will stream all three rounds for free and will televise the semifinals and championship games. Link to the streams and find other details on how to watch here. Tickets to the event range from $13 to $20 and are available at mshsl.org/tickets.

