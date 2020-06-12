Canada: All nonessential travel between the U.S. and Canada is restricted until at least June 22. Canada has begun admitting immediate family members of citizens or permanent residents; all visitors must quarantine for 14 days.

Iowa: Restaurants, campgrounds, museums, casinos and outdoor venues were allowed to open on Friday with social distancing and hygiene measures. Check with individual businesses or attractions for restrictions before visiting. Indoor performance venues, indoor playgrounds and welcome centers remain closed.

North Dakota: Restaurant dining and gatherings are permitted. Anyone traveling to the state from another country or who has been in contact with a positive COVID-19 case is required to quarantine for 14 days. Theodore Roosevelt National Park is open, but its campgrounds and visitor centers are closed.

South Dakota: Restaurant dining and gatherings are permitted. Most of the north unit of Badlands National Park is open; the south unit is closed. At select tribal-land highway checkpoints, travelers must fill out a health questionnaire. Non- essential visits to tribal lands by nonresidents are restricted.

Wisconsin: The state Supreme Court struck down the stay-at-home order on May 13, allowing restaurants and bars to open. This moved any travel restrictions to the county or local level. For example, Eau Claire County restricts gatherings to 10 people indoors and 20 people outdoors. Milwaukee County is “reopening with restrictions.” Some Wisconsin Dells water parks are reopening with restrictions. Check the county and local websites for your destination.

