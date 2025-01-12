Heartbreak NFL — reflections of a loyal Vikings fan

Take 1998. The Vikes went 15-1, set a record for points scored, and were heavy favorites to win it all — only to fall apart in the NFC Championship, losing to the Atlanta Falcons 30-27 in overtime. How? Well, there’s the touchdown pass that Randy Moss dropped and the Randall Cunningham fumble that the Falcons converted. But above all, it was Gary Anderson’s miss (by a foot) of a 39-yard field goal that would have put the Vikes up by 10 with two minutes to go. Anderson had not missed in two years.