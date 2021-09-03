A review of 6.2 million vaccine recipients in Minnesota and seven other U.S. regions found no significantly elevated rates of conditions such as stroke or heart attack immediately following COVID-19 vaccination.

Bloomington-based HealthPartners participated in the national study, which looked for elevated rates of 23 potential side effects, including conditions such as Guillain-Barre syndrome or Bell's palsy that are associated with other vaccines, and conditions such as myocarditis that have been found in rare COVID-19 vaccine recipients.

The researchers looked for elevated rates in the first three weeks after people received Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines — a time frame when side effects from other vaccines traditionally emerge — but found none in comparison to rates of those conditions they suffered in the next three weeks after that.

"Vaccines are our best hope for returning to more normal lives," said Dr. Elyse Kharbanda, a senior investigator with the HealthPartners Institute and a co-author of the study, which was published Friday by the Journal of the American Medical Association. "They help prevent COVID-19 and we can feel even more confident that they're safe."

The findings address one of the key concerns that has kept people from being vaccinated and held Minnesota's first-dose COVID-19 vaccination rate at 70.8%. Gov. Tim Walz has offered a series of incentives for new recipients — starting with free fishing licenses and event tickets earlier this summer and later offering $100 cash bonuses.

State health officials hope that vaccination progress will blunt the current pandemic wave in Minnesota that is caused by a highly infections delta variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The Minnesota Department of Health on Friday reported another 2,138 infections and 5 COVID-19 deaths, raising the state's totals in the pandemic to 655,418 infections and 7,844 fatalities.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Minnesota also rose to 626 on Thursday — up from a low of 90 on July 14 before the delta variant caused an uptick in infections.

Minnesota has had an influential role in COVID-19 vaccine monitoring, mostly with the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines that were approved in December by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration under temporary emergency use authorizations. The Pfizer vaccine has since received full FDA approval. Studies have been limited of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, partly because it was approved later and used less in the U.S.

Duluth-based St. Luke's is part of a national group monitoring vaccine effectiveness in hospital workers and first-responders who were among the first recipients. Rochester-based Mayo Clinic published an analysis of its patients last month, showing a decline in the effectiveness of the two-dose vaccines in preventing any infections — perhaps because of the delta variant — but a strong level of protection against severe COVID-19 illnesses and hospitalizations.

The California-based study involving HealthPartners was designed partly for speed, comparing outcomes in the first three weeks after vaccination, when side effects would be most likely, with the next three weeks after that.

While other studies have compared vaccine recipients with people who didn't receive the shots, Kharbanda said that approach has its own limitations. People who were sicker, older, and at greater risk of viral exposure received the first doses when they became available, making it harder to compare them with the rest of the population.

Kharbanda said the sheer size of the latest study should offer reassurance to people, because it is large enough to measurably detect any side effects related to the vaccine. Results have been shared since the start of the study with the federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

The analysis found 34 cases of myocarditis and pericarditis — inflammation in and around the heart — in vaccine recipients. All were younger than 40 and more than half were younger than 25. A secondary review of the results concluded that there was a slightly elevated risk of this condition in the first seven days after receiving vaccine. While 82% of the patients with this condition needed hospital admissions, all recovered.

Other studies have found a similar risk after COVID-19 vaccination, but that the rate of myocarditis following coronavirus infection was higher.

Jeremy Olson • 612-673-7744