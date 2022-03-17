Maggie Sullivan, the senior officer of human resources for Minneapolis Public Schools and a member of the district's negotiating team, has resigned, the district announced Thursday afternoon.

Sullivan plans to move to a new position outside the Minneapolis school district at the end of March, according to a district news release.

Her decision comes in the second week of the Minneapolis teachers strike, which has cancelled classes for 28,700 students since March 8.

Sullivan started with MPS in 2010 as the district's director of strategic planning, according to the news release. She became executive director of human capital in 2013 and senior officer of human resources in 2016.

"Her strategic leadership has led MPS to be able to better recruit, develop and retain a high-quality, diverse staff," the district said in a statement.

In a statement, Sullivan said: "MPS is an amazing school district with remarkable, dedicated people who show up every day on behalf of our students. It has been a privilege to serve the MPS community for the past 12 years."

As the announcement went out Thursday afternoon, Sullivan was meeting with a group of high school students during a sit-in at district headquarters.

Candra Bennett will serve as the interim head of human resources following Sullivan's departure, according to the district.