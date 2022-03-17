Minneapolis educators were back on the picket lines Thursday morning, marking the eighth day of the strike that has cancelled classes for the district's 28,700 students.

More than a hundred Minneapolis students also held a separate rally and sit-in inside district headquarters, where administrators and union leaders held discussions into the evening on Wednesday. Both parties said that are pleased with recent movement in negotiations, which are set to start again at noon on Thursday.

Students from South, Southwest, Washburn and Roosevelt high schools gathered inside the lobby of district offices in north Minneapolis around 9:30 a.m., calling for a meeting with the superintendent. Members of the district's negotiations team, including Eric Moore, Rochelle Cox and Maggie Sullivan, met with the students around 11:30 a.m. Moore pulled up a chair shortly after noon and stayed with the students instead of joining the first minutes of the mediation session.

Outside, teachers and staff were marching up and down the sidewalk to the chants of elementary students through a megaphone and beats of tambourines and hand drums. North High student Ayanna Melander, 15, joined the sit in. Her mother, Mauri Friestleben, is the principal at North.

Melander said she wants more teachers of color at North and that she would rather be protesting gun violence that has taken the lives of too many of her classmates. Instead, she has to fight for her teachers to get paid, she said. "I'm going to make this part of my schedule to be out here every day,"

On Wednesday, dozens of Black educators and leaders of the Minneapolis NAACP gathered at the entrance of district headquarters to call for more protections for teachers and support staff of color in the Minneapolis contracts.

Minneapolis high school students held their first sit-in Tuesday, with about 40 students. That crowd more than doubled Thursday as student strike committees spread the word to show up in solidarity of their educators.

The students passed around a megaphone to voice frustrations. Organizers Dom Newell, 17, and Emi Gacaj, 18, both seniors at Southwest, said they planned to hold space in the district office until they could speak to Superintendent Ed Graff.

"We're here to back our teachers, to show support for our teachers and everything that they stand for," Newell said. "And honestly, they talked a lot about how what the teachers are doing, how they're striking is hurting our students. But it's not really hurting us because we're here to support our teachers, the same way that they're here to support us."

Moore answered a series of questions from students about lack of mental health support and district funding. Students objected to overcrowded classrooms and Graff's salary, which is about $230,000 annually, when teachers are striking for more equitable raises.

The one thing Moore and the group of students agreed on was the need to recruit and retain more teachers of color, which benefits everyone, they said.

At a news conference on Wednesday night, Moore presented details of the district's latest equity proposal, which he said includes a memorandum of agreement to protect educators of color, a plan to add equity training and changes in hiring practices and timelines designed to help with recruitment.

Greta Callahan, president of the teachers chapter of the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers, said the district's latest offers represent some movement in negotiations, and union leaders are hopeful as they continue pushing to get their priorities in contract language.

School Board Chairwoman Kim Ellison said on Wednesday night that the latest discussions between the two sides were mostly about language and the district is maintaining that is offers represent a "financial limit."

"We haven't gotten down to the finances yet, but the conversation is going back and forth. The room felt good," she said.