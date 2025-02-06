Guthrie leader reimagines ‘A Midsummer Night’s Midsummer’ for a new generation in uncertain times

A: When directors are invited to stage a work, they read the play and read around the play. I stumbled on a bit of research that suggests that Shakespeare wrote “Midsummer” for a wedding. While the couple for whom it was written is lost to history, the thought of the playwright explicitly writing it as a gift to a couple getting married makes so much sense, because it neatly lays out these examinations of partnered love. There’s the quartet of young lovers for whom love is all heat and appetite and at the other end there’s Titania and Oberon who have literally been married for millennia. Then you have [Amazon queen] Hippolyta and [Athenian conqueror] Theseus, and they have a forced, arranged marriage that’s trying to become a love marriage. And even in Bottom’s transformation into an ass, we have a mature man who we may believe love has passed by. But at least in his dream he is partnered with the most extraordinary creature in the universe. So that information just broke the play wide open for me.