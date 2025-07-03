Woman who led rabbit rescue gets one year of probation in case of 47 dead bunnies

The president of the Peacebunny Foundation, a nationally known rabbit rescue organization based in Savage, will serve one year of probation for misdemeanor animal mistreatment.
Stephanie Hope Smith, 54, was sentenced Thursday in the Scott County case, which involved 47 dead rabbits found in a barn dubbed “Peacebunny Cottage” in Savage in June 2022.
Smith cannot possess, own or care for any animals during her probation. She also was ordered to perform 80 hours of community service, and pay $188 in fines and fees.
Stephen Foertsch, who was listed as an attorney for Smith, did not immediately return a call for comment.
Authorities charged Smith with several felonies and misdemeanors in July 2022 after finding the dead bunnies.
Smith was found not guilty of eight felony charges and one other misdemeanor charge. Three additional misdemeanor charges were dismissed.
A criminal complaint outlining the charges in 2022 said Savage police officers found “rabbits running loose in the barn and the smell of death, feces and urine was overwhelming.” Smith was on vacation when officers searched the barn.
Two rabbits were euthanized at the scene due to “irremediable suffering” and more than 20 others needed immediate care, the complaint said. There were nearly 200 total bunnies in the barn.