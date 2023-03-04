Kylie Baranick had 17 points and eight assists, leading six players in double-figure scoring for the Gustavus Adolphus women's basketball team, which blew out Ohio Wesleyan 84-68 in the first round of the NCAA Division III tournament on Friday in Whitewater, Wis.

Gustavus shot 57.4% from the floor (31-for-54) in winning its 18th game in a row. The MIAC champion Gusties (26-2) advanced to play in the round of 32 on Saturday night against Wisconsin-Whitewater, a 69-50 winner over Webster.

Rachel Kawiecki and Morgan Kelly each added 13 points, Emma Kniefel had 11 and Anna Sanders and Syd Hauger each scored 10.

Kasey Schipfer scored 17 points to lead Ohio Wesleyan (18-11).

Chicago 63, Northwestern (Roseville) 48: The host Maroons (22-4) led 24-5 after one quarter and went on to beat the Eagles (19-9). Lexi Hagen and Jasmine Sondrol each scored 11 points for Northwestern.

Men

St. Norbert 81, Carleton 77: Carter Gebler scored 20 points and the Green Knights beat the Knights in the first round of the NCAA Division III tournament in Wheaton, Ill.

Jeremy Beckler scored 35 points for Carleton, hitting 13 of 24 shots, including seven of 14 three-pointers. Luke Harris had 18 points and was the only other Knights player in double figures.

St. Norbert (19-7) jumped out to a 29-13 lead and was able to stay in control from there against the MIAC champion Knights (24-3), who were making their third NCAA tournament appearance and first since 2010. Carleton cut its deficit to six at halftime, but St. Norbert managed to hold a double-digit lead for much of the second half.

Beck Page's three-pointer pulled the Knights within four with 10 seconds left and St. Norbert missed two free throws, but time ran out on Carleton's comeback bid and season.

Hope 79, Bethany Lutheran 65: Clayton Dykhouse scored 26 points, shooting 11-for-15 from the floor, and the Flying Dutchmen (20-9) beat the Vikings (23-5) in Oshkosh, Wis. Drew Sagedahl scored 17 points to lead the UMAC champion Vikings, who trailed 43-21 at halftime.