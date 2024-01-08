Officials have identified a Burnsville man found shot to death in a garbage bin in north Minneapolis.

The shooting victim was Reid Christopher Johnson, 51, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said Monday.

Johnson's body was found Sunday afternoon in a garbage bin inside the garage of an abandoned home on the 700 block of 30th Avenue N., according to police.

His cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of death was homicide, the Medical Examiner said. A 911 call regarding the body came in around 1:21 p.m., and police have not said when or where they suspect Johnson was shot.

Minneapolis police are investigating the fatal shooting and have made no arrests. Police initially labeled the death "suspicious." The department did not offer additional details about the death circumstances Monday as the investigation continues.