Gunfire erupted at a health clinic in Wright County late Tuesday morning, and several people are reported to be seriously injured.

The scene is the Allina Health Clinic in Buffalo on Crossroads Campus Drive, according to police, who were called there about 10:55 a.m.

Up to five people are said to be critically wounded, and a male suspect has been detained, according to emergency dispatch audio.

About 30 minutes later, a bomb went off in the family medicin and urgent care clinic, the dispatch audio revealed. That explosion forced emergency medical personnel to leave the clinic parking lot and set up farther away, the audio continued.

There also is a "high suspicision" of a bomb threat directed at a Super 8 hotel about a mile south of the clinic, the dispatch audio disclosed, but its relationship to the shooting was not immediately clear.

Authorities have since imposed a flight ban over the area, according to the dispatch audio.

