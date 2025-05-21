Guardians snap 5-game losing streak with 5-1 win over Twins

MINNEAPOLIS — Gavin Williams pitched six strong innings and José Ramírez had three more hits to extend his hitting streak to 14 games as the Cleveland Guardians beat the Minnesota Twins 5-1 on Wednesday.
Steven Kwan was 3 for 5 with two doubles and Carlos Santana added his second home run of the day in the eighth inning as the Guardians snapped a five-game losing streak by earning a split on the day. Earlier Wednesday, the Twins won the completion of a suspended game 6-5 on Kody Clemens' walk-off double.
Williams (4-2) finished with six strikeouts against two walks and two hits in six innings. He's 2-0 with a 1.80 ERA in four May starts.
The Twins got on the board first as Willi Castro led off the third with a walk. Castro moved to second on an infield grounder and scored on Ryan Jeffers' single, Minnesota's first hit of the game.
Twins starter Chris Paddack (2-4) cruised through the first five innings without allowing a run. But Ramírez — who extended his hitting streak with a fourth-inning single — led off the sixth with another base hit. One out later Paddack walked back-to-back hitters to end his day.
Reliever Louis Varland came on and walked Gabriel Arias to bring home the tying run. Nolan Jones then hit a sacrifice fly to put the Guardians on top 2-1.
Paddack allowed two runs on seven hits with two walks and two strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings.
Key moment