Prince Celebration 2025: The good, the bad and next year

Longtime Prince aficionado Marilynn McNair couldn’t betray her bliss.
“I can’t talk now,” she said waiting at a food truck Friday at Paisley Park in Chanhassen. “I’m bliss.”
The ever opinionated Prince fan from Atlanta has attended all the Celebrations since he passed in 2016. She spends a week in the Twin Cities, communing with Prince faithful from around the world, going to Celebration activities, unofficial Prince Week happenings and dinners with her Purple people.
By Sunday, after buying three more Prince T-shirts she said she didn’t need but had to have, she reflected on four days of panels, concert films and live concerts.
“I loved as soon as we got to Paisley Park it was Prince, straight into it,” she said, referring to a screening of Prince’s March 3, 1986 concert at First Avenue.
The other big experience for VIP Celebration-goers was listening to unreleased studio recordings, including a 1989 cover of Aretha Franklin’s “Ain’t No Way” and 1997’s “Love Never Has to Say Goodbye,” McNair’s favorite.
“They are so good,” she said. “My only frustration is when can we get these so we can listen again and again.”
McNair also appreciated a rare audible from the Paisley Park poohbahs who decided on a day’s notice to screen footage of Celebration 2002 when Prince organized the event featuring Norah Jones, Cornel West, Tavis Smiley and others.