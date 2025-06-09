Prince Celebration 2025: The good, the bad and next year

How about some one-on-one interviews with heavy-hitting elders like Joni Mitchell, Stevie Nicks or Lenny Waronker, the Warner Bros. executive who will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year. Remember how refreshing it was to hear from Bob Cavallo, Prince’s former manager and film producer, at Celebration 2019? And why not add a little chili sauce with an interview with Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis?