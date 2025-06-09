High Schools

Prep Athletes of the Week: Winston Arvidson leads St. Paul Academy to Class 1A tennis state sweep

The freshman won both the Class 1A individual tournament and at the No. 1 singles spot in the team tournament.

By Cassidy Hettesheimer

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 9, 2025 at 9:32PM
Clockwise: Ella Mills, Lakeville South; Winston Arvidson, St. Paul Academy; Camryn Hinsch, Chisago Lakes; Jessica Haux, Wayzata and Jack Butterworth of Minnetonka. A photo of Detroit Lakes golfer Sully Braaten was not immediately provided. (Star Tribune staff/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Winston Arvidson

St. Paul Academy • tennis

Arvidson, only a freshman, made quick work of both his Class 1A singles tournament championship and his match on the No. 1 singles line in St. Paul Academy’s team state championship matchup this week.

After finishing as individual runner-up as an eighth grader, he won this year’s title match 6-2, 6-0.

“It’s a great privilege to be a state champion,” Arvidson said. “There are only two of them in the state, Class 1A and Class 2A. It’s just an awesome thing to do.”

He also went 6-0, 6-0, as the Spartans swept Rock Ridge, 7-0, for their fourth consecutive Class 1A title. They didn’t drop a match throughout state or sections.

“Forty-two straight matches speaks for itself,” head coach Andrew Argeros said.

After wrapping up his match in 40 minutes, Arvidson was free to cheer on his teammates who were finishing their singles and doubles matches.

“Everybody here supports each other,” Argeros said. “Everybody here, they’re all friends. They’re all really proud of one another, and I think that’s one of the things I’m the most proud of here.”

Jessica Haux

Wayzata • track & field

The junior holds the Trojans’ school records in the 100-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles and 4x400-meter relay and helped Wayzata to a Class 3A True Team state title this spring. She heads into the week’s track and field state meet looking to improve upon her fourth-place finish in the 300m hurdles last season. She has the No. 1 time in Class 3A in the 300m hurdles (43.40 seconds) and second in the 100m hurdles (14.60 seconds).

Camryn Hinsch

Chisago Lakes • lacrosse

Related Coverage

High Schools

Here are the high school juniors Minnesota sports fans should know

High Schools

Here are the high school sophomores Minnesota sports fans should know

High Schools

Meet the best high school freshman athletes in Minnesota

With a 10-4 win over Centennial in the Section 7 championship game, Chisago Lakes qualified for its first girls lacrosse state tournament. The Wildcats’ leading scorer, Hinsch, scored two goals to put her junior season total at a team-high 41. The Missouri Western State commit has also added 10 assists this spring.

“Camryn is smart, athletic and a student of the game,” coach Brent Eaton said. “Before practice, you can find her playing wall ball or working on her shot. Camryn has been our leading goal scorer for the last two seasons, and she’s only a junior.”

Jack Butterworth

Minnetonka • baseball

In the Skippers’ Class 4A, Section 2 championship game, Butterworth threw a three-hit shutout to beat Chanhassen, 1-0. The Arizona State commit threw eight strikeouts with no walks. Headed into the section tournament on a six-game losing streak, the Skippers have won four games in a row to book their third consecutive trip to state.

“Jack works hard in the weight room and on the field,” Skippers coach Paul Twenge said. “He loves to pitch and win. For a tall young man, Jack can run.”

Ella Mills

Lakeville South • lacrosse

After graduating a stellar class of seniors, the defending girls lacrosse state champs have been boosted by a top-notch year from the University of Colorado Colorado Springs commit. Mills has scored 73 goals this season, tied for third in the state, and scored a season-high seven goals in a 13-7 Section 1 championship win over Farmington.

“Ella has been an offensive force for the Lakeville South Cougars this year,” coach Joel Tornell said. Her seven goals “propelled (us) into the state tournament again.”

Sully Braaten

Detroit Lakes • golf

At the Class 2A, Section 8 boys golf championship in Bemidji, Detroit Lakes took all six of the top spots, sending the three-time champs back to state. The Lakers were led by freshman Sully Braaten, who shot 143 for a three-stroke lead over the next-closest finisher, teammate Tyson Eckhoff, also a freshman.

Nominate an athlete: Send an email with supporting information to preps@startribune.com. Include a photo and a link, if available, to video.

about the writer

about the writer

Cassidy Hettesheimer

Sports reporter

Cassidy Hettesheimer is a high school sports reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from High Schools

See More

High Schools

Watch it here: The inaugural girls flag football state tournament streamed live

card image

The Minnesota Star Tribune partnered with the Minnesota Vikings to livestream all 11 high school tournament games, starting at 2 p.m.

High Schools

Watch it today: Anoka girls flag football vs. Centennial

card image

High Schools

Watch it today: Minnetonka girls flag football vs. Park of Cottage Grove

card image