Prep Athletes of the Week: Winston Arvidson leads St. Paul Academy to Class 1A tennis state sweep

The junior holds the Trojans’ school records in the 100-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles and 4x400-meter relay and helped Wayzata to a Class 3A True Team state title this spring. She heads into the week’s track and field state meet looking to improve upon her fourth-place finish in the 300m hurdles last season. She has the No. 1 time in Class 3A in the 300m hurdles (43.40 seconds) and second in the 100m hurdles (14.60 seconds).