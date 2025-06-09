Prep Athletes of the Week: Winston Arvidson leads St. Paul Academy to Class 1A tennis state sweep

Winston Arvidson
St. Paul Academy • tennis
Arvidson, only a freshman, made quick work of both his Class 1A singles tournament championship and his match on the No. 1 singles line in St. Paul Academy’s team state championship matchup this week.
After finishing as individual runner-up as an eighth grader, he won this year’s title match 6-2, 6-0.
“It’s a great privilege to be a state champion,” Arvidson said. “There are only two of them in the state, Class 1A and Class 2A. It’s just an awesome thing to do.”
He also went 6-0, 6-0, as the Spartans swept Rock Ridge, 7-0, for their fourth consecutive Class 1A title. They didn’t drop a match throughout state or sections.
“Forty-two straight matches speaks for itself,” head coach Andrew Argeros said.
After wrapping up his match in 40 minutes, Arvidson was free to cheer on his teammates who were finishing their singles and doubles matches.
“Everybody here supports each other,” Argeros said. “Everybody here, they’re all friends. They’re all really proud of one another, and I think that’s one of the things I’m the most proud of here.”