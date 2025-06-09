High Schools

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 9, 2025 at 6:51PM

The newest league in town will soon have the newest champion in town. The girls flag football state championship tournament will take place Monday afternoon and evening at the Vikings headquarters in Eagan, with the title game scheduled for 7 p.m.

The Minnesota Star Tribune partnered with the Minnesota Vikings to stream all of Monday’s games exclusively on startribune.com. The best teams and the best players will fight for the top prize starting at 2 p.m.

Livestream schedule: To watch these livestreams, click the game from the list below at the scheduled time.

First round

Quarterfinals

  • Burnsville-Bloomington winner vs. No. 1 seed Mahtomedi, 4 p.m.
    • Two Rivers-Simley winner vs. No. 2 seed La Crescent-Hokah, 4 p.m.
      • Sartell-Park winner vs. No. 4 seed Minnetonka, 5 p.m.
        • Eagan-Centennial winner vs. No. 3 seed Anoka, 5 p.m.

          Semifinals

          • Game 1, 6 p.m.
            • Game 2, 6 p.m.

              Championship

              • Title game, 7 p.m.

                Video on demand

                To watch full replays from all state tournament games, visit startribune.com/preps.

                Star Tribune’s Football Hub

                For results and stats from every state tournament game, visit the MN Football Hub — the premier online source for Minnesota high school football and flag football scores, schedules, stats, news, livestreams and more.

