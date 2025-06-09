The newest league in town will soon have the newest champion in town. The girls flag football state championship tournament will take place Monday afternoon and evening at the Vikings headquarters in Eagan, with the title game scheduled for 7 p.m.
The Minnesota Star Tribune partnered with the Minnesota Vikings to stream all of Monday’s games exclusively on startribune.com. The best teams and the best players will fight for the top prize starting at 2 p.m.
Livestream schedule: To watch these livestreams, click the game from the list below at the scheduled time.
First round
- No. 9 seed Burnsville vs. No. 8 seed Bloomington, 2 p.m.
- No. 10 seed Two Rivers vs. No. 7 seed Simley, 2 p.m.
- No. 12 seed Sartell vs. No. 5 seed Park of Cottage, 3 p.m.
- No. 11 seed Eagan vs. No. 6 seed Centennial, 3 p.m.
Quarterfinals
- Burnsville-Bloomington winner vs. No. 1 seed Mahtomedi, 4 p.m.
- Two Rivers-Simley winner vs. No. 2 seed La Crescent-Hokah, 4 p.m.
- Sartell-Park winner vs. No. 4 seed Minnetonka, 5 p.m.
- Eagan-Centennial winner vs. No. 3 seed Anoka, 5 p.m.
Semifinals
- Game 1, 6 p.m.
- Game 2, 6 p.m.
Championship
- Title game, 7 p.m.
Video on demand
To watch full replays from all state tournament games, visit startribune.com/preps.