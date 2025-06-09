Watch it today: Bloomington girls flag football vs. Burnsville

High Schools

Watch Bloomington girls flag football vs. Burnsville in Star Tribune livestream

Watch only on startribune.com: No. 8-seeded Bloomington battles the No. 9-seeded Blaze in a state tournament first-round game at 2 p.m.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 9, 2025 at 6:37PM

Star Tribune livestreams

As part of a commitment to expand our high school sports coverage, we are livestreaming prep games from some of the best Twin Cities and Greater Minnesota teams this season.

The Star Tribune partnered with the Minnesota Vikings to stream exclusively on startribune.com the first high school girls flag football state tournament.

Come back to this article page an hour before the game begins to see the livestream feed.

Livestream schedule: To watch these livestreams, click the game from the list below at the scheduled game time.

First round

  • No. 10 seed Two Rivers vs. No. 7 seed Simley, 2 p.m.
    • No. 12 seed Sartell vs. No. 5 seed Park of Cottage, 3 p.m.
      • No. 11 seed Eagan vs. No. 6 seed Centennial, 3 p.m.

        Quarterfinals

        • Burnsville-Bloomington winner vs. No. 1 seed Mahtomedi, 4 p.m.
          • Two Rivers-Simley winner vs. No. 2 seed La Crescent-Hokah, 4 p.m.
            • Sartell-Park winner vs. No. 4 seed Minnetonka, 5 p.m.
              • Eagan-Centennial winner vs. No. 3 seed Anoka, 5 p.m.

                Semifinals

                • Game 1, 6 p.m.
                  • Game 2, 6 p.m.

                    Championship

                    • Title game, 7 p.m.

                      Video on demand

                      A full replay from this state tournament game will be available on this page shortly after the event ends.

                      To watch replays from other state tournament games, visit startribune.com/preps.

                      Star Tribune’s Football Hub

                      For results and stats from every state tournament game, visit the MN Football Hub — the premier online source for Minnesota high school football and flag football scores, schedules, stats, news, livestreams and more.

