Video on demand: Mahtomedi girls flag football vs. Bloomington in Star Tribune livestream

Watch only on startribune.com: The top-seeded Zephyrs face eighth-seeded Bloomington in a state quarterfinal game from TCO Stadium.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 9, 2025 at 9:04PM

Star Tribune livestreams

As part of a commitment to expand our high school sports coverage, we are livestreaming prep games from some of the best Twin Cities and Greater Minnesota teams this season.

The Star Tribune partnered with the Minnesota Vikings to stream exclusively on startribune.com the first high school girls flag football state tournament.

Come back to this article page an hour before the game begins to see the livestream feed.

Livestream schedule: To watch these livestreams, click the game from the list below at the scheduled game time.

Quarterfinals

Semifinals

  • Park of Cottage Grove-Minnetonka winner vs. No. 1 seed Mahtomedi, 6 p.m.
    • Centennial-Anoka winner vs. No. 2 seed La Crescent-Hokah, 6 p.m.

      Championship

      • Title game, 7 p.m.

        Video on demand

        To watch full replays from all state tournament games, visit startribune.com/preps.

        Quarterfinals

        First round

        Star Tribune’s Football Hub

        For results and stats from every state tournament game, visit the MN Football Hub — the premier online source for Minnesota high school football and flag football scores, schedules, stats, news, livestreams and more.

