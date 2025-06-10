High Schools

Mahtomedi girls flag football vs. La Crescent-Hokah in Star Tribune livestream

Watch only on startribune.com: The top-seeded Zephyrs meet the second-seeded Lancers in a meeting of undefeated teams for the state championship at 7 p.m.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 10, 2025 at 12:08AM

As part of a commitment to expand our high school sports coverage, we are livestreaming prep games from some of the best Twin Cities and Greater Minnesota teams this season.

The Star Tribune partnered with the Minnesota Vikings to stream exclusively on startribune.com the first high school girls flag football state tournament.

Livestream schedule: To watch these livestreams, click the game from the list below at the scheduled game time.

  • No. 2 seed La Crescent-Hokah vs. No. 1 seed Mahtomedi, 7 p.m.

    To watch full replays from all state tournament games, visit startribune.com/preps.

    For results and stats from every state tournament game, visit the MN Football Hub — the premier online source for Minnesota high school football and flag football scores, schedules, stats, news, livestreams and more.

    Star Tribune staff

    Watch only on startribune.com: The top-seeded Zephyrs meet the second-seeded Lancers in a meeting of undefeated teams for the state championship at 7 p.m.

