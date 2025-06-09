Order Up: 3 places to get great New York-style bagels in the Twin Cities

For a brick-and-mortar with a true New York/New Jersey-style bagel, head to ElMar’s in Plymouth. Nicole and Michael ElMaraghy, the ex-Staten Islanders who founded this pizzeria, rigged up a machine that re-creates New York’s tap water, and the Twin Cities is better for it. These kettle-boiled behemoths — baked in their pizza ovens Thursday through Sunday mornings — are airy, with a nice sink-your-teeth-in crust. And they show their work, with the twists and swirls of hand-rolling done right. You can buy them by the sack, or get a breakfast sandwich or a bagel with a schmear. Their scallion cream cheese is absolutely loaded with green-onion goodness.