3 places in the Twin Cities area to try ‘dirty sodas’

Think of the trendy beverages as a modern version of the soda fountain, where creative spirit-free combinations are fueling the craze.

By Nicole Hvidsten

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 23, 2025 at 11:30AM
Macarons by Maddie Lu recently returned to the Mall of America, and dirty sodas are on the menu. (Nicole Hvidsten/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

It’s the drink we never knew we needed.

Dirty soda, fountain beverages spiked with cream, flavored syrups and other add-ins, has been popular on the West Coast for more than a decade. Now the trend is making its way across the country, thanks to a boost from the popular Hulu show “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” and an even bigger boost from TikTok. And they are delicious.

The spirit-free drink has roots in Utah, particularly around Mormon communities, where many abstain from coffee and alcohol. The combinations are seemingly limitless as creators vary the type of soda — Dr Pepper, colas, root beer, Sprite or even lemonade — flavored syrup, fruit and cream used to make it. Coffee-Mate is the creamer of choice on the show and in many shops, a trend the brand is embracing with the release of a Dirty Soda Coconut Lime version.

If the combination of ingredients sounds over the top, that’s because it is. The sugar rush isn’t for the faint of heart or the calorie conscious. But they are a fun treat, and these three metro shops now serving up dirty sodas know all about fun.

A top-down photo of a cup of brown cola with pebble ice, cream swirled into it and a lime slice on top
A "dirty soda" from Sota in Maple Grove (Provided by Sota)

Sota

Growing up in Utah, Chad Taylor noticed the growing popularity of dirty sodas on return trips to visit family. He and his wife, Joan, brought the idea back to Minnesota, starting with a food truck before opening the state’s first dirty soda shop in December. They were greeted with lines out the door. Six months later, weekend wait times still can reach an hour, with fans eager to taste the concoctions named after ’90s songs. The perennial favorite is where we’d start: the Stacy’s Mom, with Dr Pepper, cherry and vanilla syrups and cream. With more than two dozen flavors, it has the largest variety both in overall choices and base beverage selection, from still or sparkling water and colas to “pepas” and lemonade. Prices range from $3 for a 24-ounce cup to $5 for a whopping 44 ounces.

13630 Grove Dr., Maple Grove, sotashopmn.com

At Bebe Zito in Woodbury, dirty sodas come in a 20-ounce reusable cup. The Butter Beer, left, and Dr. Strawberry were both topped with whipped cream. (Nicole Hvidsten/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Bebe Zito

The popular ice cream shop isn’t just an ice cream shop anymore. The roomy Woodbury location recently added “Dirty Sodies” to the menu alongside its suite of burgers, chicken tenders and fried sides, all of which provide a hearty base for the sugar tsunami about to hit. There are six varieties of sodas — with bases of Mountain Dew, Baha Blast, root beer, Fanta, Dr Pepper and Sprite — each served in 20-ounce reusable cups ($4.95). The cozy Butter Beer (root beer, butterscotch, toffee and vanilla cream) and the refreshing Dr. Strawberry (Dr Pepper, strawberry, vanilla cream and fresh lime) solidified our dirty soda fandom. Getting a scoop of ice cream might be overkill, but it feels wrong to leave without one.

9000 Hudson Road, #615, Woodbury, bebezitomn.com

Dirty sodas at Macarons by Maddie Lu at the Mall of America: The Beatrice, left, and the Peter. (Nicole Hvidsten/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Macarons by Maddie Lu

After a 2½-year hiatus, Maddie Carlos’ macaron shop is back at the Mall of America, and this time she brought dirty sodas. Located on the third floor near Nordstrom Rack, the tiny storefront is the only place in the mall serving dirty sodas. There are more than a dozen flavors — all named for members of Carlos’ family, from great-grandparents to a childhood pet. We tried the Beatrice (Starry soda with blue raspberry syrup and vanilla cream), its blue fruity hue reminding us of Icees, and the Peter, with Pepsi Zero, caramel and chocolate syrups and cream, which gave coffeehouse latte vibes. All sodas are $5. There are tables right outside for proper resting and Instagramming, and don’t forget to order a sleeve of macarons or a cannoli to take home to continue that sugar high.

Mall of America, 326 W. Broadway, Bloomington, somethingsweetcakes.com

Sharyn Jackson of the Minnesota Star Tribune contributed to this story. Order Up is an occasional feature from the Taste team that answers frequently asked questions, from where to find certain dishes to the latest restaurant trends. Send ideas to taste@startribune.com.

