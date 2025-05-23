3 places in the Twin Cities area to try ‘dirty sodas’

Growing up in Utah, Chad Taylor noticed the growing popularity of dirty sodas on return trips to visit family. He and his wife, Joan, brought the idea back to Minnesota, starting with a food truck before opening the state’s first dirty soda shop in December. They were greeted with lines out the door. Six months later, weekend wait times still can reach an hour, with fans eager to taste the concoctions named after ’90s songs. The perennial favorite is where we’d start: the Stacy’s Mom, with Dr Pepper, cherry and vanilla syrups and cream. With more than two dozen flavors, it has the largest variety both in overall choices and base beverage selection, from still or sparkling water and colas to “pepas” and lemonade. Prices range from $3 for a 24-ounce cup to $5 for a whopping 44 ounces.