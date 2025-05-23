3 places in the Twin Cities area to try ‘dirty sodas’

It’s the drink we never knew we needed.
Dirty soda, fountain beverages spiked with cream, flavored syrups and other add-ins, has been popular on the West Coast for more than a decade. Now the trend is making its way across the country, thanks to a boost from the popular Hulu show “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” and an even bigger boost from TikTok. And they are delicious.
The spirit-free drink has roots in Utah, particularly around Mormon communities, where many abstain from coffee and alcohol. The combinations are seemingly limitless as creators vary the type of soda — Dr Pepper, colas, root beer, Sprite or even lemonade — flavored syrup, fruit and cream used to make it. Coffee-Mate is the creamer of choice on the show and in many shops, a trend the brand is embracing with the release of a Dirty Soda Coconut Lime version.
If the combination of ingredients sounds over the top, that’s because it is. The sugar rush isn’t for the faint of heart or the calorie conscious. But they are a fun treat, and these three metro shops now serving up dirty sodas know all about fun.
Sota
Growing up in Utah, Chad Taylor noticed the growing popularity of dirty sodas on return trips to visit family. He and his wife, Joan, brought the idea back to Minnesota, starting with a food truck before opening the state’s first dirty soda shop in December. They were greeted with lines out the door. Six months later, weekend wait times still can reach an hour, with fans eager to taste the concoctions named after ’90s songs. The perennial favorite is where we’d start: the Stacy’s Mom, with Dr Pepper, cherry and vanilla syrups and cream. With more than two dozen flavors, it has the largest variety both in overall choices and base beverage selection, from still or sparkling water and colas to “pepas” and lemonade. Prices range from $3 for a 24-ounce cup to $5 for a whopping 44 ounces.
13630 Grove Dr., Maple Grove, sotashopmn.com
Bebe Zito
The popular ice cream shop isn’t just an ice cream shop anymore. The roomy Woodbury location recently added “Dirty Sodies” to the menu alongside its suite of burgers, chicken tenders and fried sides, all of which provide a hearty base for the sugar tsunami about to hit. There are six varieties of sodas — with bases of Mountain Dew, Baha Blast, root beer, Fanta, Dr Pepper and Sprite — each served in 20-ounce reusable cups ($4.95). The cozy Butter Beer (root beer, butterscotch, toffee and vanilla cream) and the refreshing Dr. Strawberry (Dr Pepper, strawberry, vanilla cream and fresh lime) solidified our dirty soda fandom. Getting a scoop of ice cream might be overkill, but it feels wrong to leave without one.
9000 Hudson Road, #615, Woodbury, bebezitomn.com