3 Asian markets with great delis or restaurants

Since 1980, United Noodles has served the Twin Cities as one of the premier Asian grocers with an impressive array of ingredients from around the globe. Throughout the years, the store with a deli is always adding new reasons to visit. Located through a parking lot that passes Coastal Seafoods, it always feels like an insider-y secret to find. Weaving through the aisles, shoppers can indulge a serious chili crisp obsession, create a tasting cavalcade of ramen flavors, load up on fresh meats and veggies for an epic at-home hot pot feast or shop the gift-y area with utensils, beautiful bowls and plenty of Sanrio characters. In the center is Ono Hawaiian Plates, with cafeteria-style dishes and the best poke in the Twin Cities. United Noodles also stocks some Hawaiian items, in addition to those goods from Japan, China, Vietnam and more.