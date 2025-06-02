Eat & Drink

Where to find Alsatian pizza in the Twin Cities

A few simple ingredients combine to make a powerhouse pizza worth seeking out.

By Sharyn Jackson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 2, 2025 at 11:30AM
Alsatian tarte flambée at Chloe by Vincent
The Alsatian tarte flambée at Chloe by Vincent is on both the happy hour and dinner menus. (Sharyn Jackson/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Call it flammkuchen, tarte flambée or just Alsatian pizza, but this flatbread found in loads of pubs and street-food vendors in the area along the Rhine River where France and southern Germany meet is just plain delicious.

It starts with a thin, almost flaky crust and gets topped with crème fraîche or sour cream, a melty cheese like Gruyère or mozzarella, little chunks of bacon or ham, and thinly sliced onions. It’s hasn’t been super common in the United States, save for an excellent Alsace-made frozen version at Trader Joe’s, but we’re starting to notice it popping up at more Twin Cities restaurants. Here are three of our favorites.

Chloe by Vincent

French-born chef Vincent Francoual offers Alsatian Tarte Flambée with the traditional fromage blanc at his downtown Minneapolis bistro. It’s on the happy hour ($12) and dinner menus ($16). Make it meatless by subbing mushrooms for the bacon.

700 S. 3rd St., Mpls., chloebyvincent.com

Punch Pizza

The Neapolitan-style pizza makers bring their own spin to tarte flambée, topping their usual wood-fired crust with cream sauce, onion, prosciutto and Parmesan that come together in homage of the Alsatian tradition. They call it the “Alla Panna” ($16), but it’s only on the menu at select locations. If your go-to Punch isn’t one of them, you can get close to it by crafting your own pizza.

A dozen Twin Cities locations, punchpizza.com

Aki’s Wunderbar

The new evening wine bar that’s grown out of German-style bakery Aki’s Breadhaus has a flammkuchen special ($14) available only on Saturdays. They use ricotta for the flatbread’s creamy base.

1712 NE. Marshall St., Mpls., akisbreadhaus.com

Order Up is a weekly feature from the Taste team that answers frequently asked questions, from where to find certain dishes to the latest restaurant trends. Send ideas to taste@startribune.com.

about the writer

about the writer

Sharyn Jackson

Reporter

Sharyn Jackson is a features reporter covering the Twin Cities' vibrant food and drink scene.

See Moreicon

More from Eat & Drink

See More

Eat & Drink

What is Alsatian pizza and where can you find it in the Twin Cities?

Alsatian tarte flambée at Chloe by Vincent

A few simple ingredients combine to make a powerhouse pizza worth seeking out.

Eat & Drink

Star Tribune restaurant critic Jon Cheng steps down

Jon Cheng standing in front of the Star Tribune's downtown Minneapolis office holding a paper with his debut restaurant review.

St. Paul

State workers are back in the office this week. What awaits them in downtown St. Paul?

card image