Where to find Alsatian pizza in the Twin Cities

The Neapolitan-style pizza makers bring their own spin to tarte flambée, topping their usual wood-fired crust with cream sauce, onion, prosciutto and Parmesan that come together in homage of the Alsatian tradition. They call it the “Alla Panna” ($16), but it’s only on the menu at select locations. If your go-to Punch isn’t one of them, you can get close to it by crafting your own pizza.