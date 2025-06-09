Customs and Border Protection agent from Minnesota charged with possessing child porn

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent has been charged in the Twin Cities with possessing child pornography.
Anthony John Crowley, 52, of Minnetonka, was charged in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis last week on allegations of possessing visual depictions of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct.
Crowley remains jailed without bail ahead of a court appearance Wednesday. Court records do not list an attorney for him.
Publicly available court records shed no light on the specifics, other than the charges involve allegations from January 2023.
“In recent months, we have seen a rash of agents, officers, and public officials engaging in crimes against children,” read a statement from Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph H. Thompson. “Let there be no misunderstanding: the U.S. Attorney’s Office has zero tolerance for people in positions of trust and authority who abuse children. Zero.”
Elizabeth Cervantes, acting executive director of the Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Professional Responsibility’s Investigative Operations, said in her statement that “all U.S. Customs and Border Protection employees are required and expected to abide by the laws they enforce. [The agency] stresses professionalism, honor and integrity in every aspect of CBP’s mission.”
Last week, Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent Timothy Ryan Gregg, 51, of Eagan was charged in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis with coercing and enticing a minor to take part in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing child pornography.
Last month, Minnesota state trooper Jeremy Plonski, 29, of Shakopee was charged in U.S. District Court with one count of production of child pornography. He is also charged in Scott County District Court with first-degree criminal sexual conduct.